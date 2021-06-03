COVID-19 deaths loom over low case counts

Sharp-eyed readers who follow COVID-19 on a daily basis noticed a strange reduction in the total number of cases in Scott County from Wednesday to Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 21,686 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. One day later, the state reported six fewer cases in the county.

A number of readers even suggested the adjustment was proof of a concerted effort to inflate COVID-19 — a kind of case-count conspiracy.

The answer to this week's reduction is much more mundane — and can be traced to a change in the way Iowa health officials count cases made back in February. On Feb. 19, state health officials announced 1,254 new cases in Scott County in a single day — an adjustment that accounted for cases previously not counted, or individuals with first tests that returned negative and who later tested positive.

This week's reduction recognized either a set of false-positive cases or multiple positive tests from one or more individuals over time. The reduction was, in fact, a signal public health departments strive for accuracy in the COVID-19 case counts.

