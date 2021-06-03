COVID-19 deaths loom over low case counts

The last COVID-19 reporting day of the week brought the same news as the start of the week — low new-infection numbers and the continued specter of death casting a dark shadow over all of the positive statistics.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Friday — a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 50s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Rock Island.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is 330.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County remained 244.
The new-case count in both counties remained low.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight new cases Friday in Scott County, putting the pandemic-long total at 21,688.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 14,966. Five patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with severe symptoms of the virus.
In Rock Island County, the average age of Friday's newly reported cases was 25.
A case of disappearing cases?
Sharp-eyed readers who follow COVID-19 on a daily basis noticed a strange reduction in the total number of cases in Scott County from Wednesday to Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 21,686 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. One day later, the state reported six fewer cases in the county.
A number of readers even suggested the adjustment was proof of a concerted effort to inflate COVID-19 — a kind of case-count conspiracy.
The answer to this week's reduction is much more mundane — and can be traced to a change in the way Iowa health officials count cases made back in February. On Feb. 19, state health officials announced 1,254 new cases in Scott County in a single day — an adjustment that accounted for cases previously not counted, or individuals with first tests that returned negative and who later tested positive.
This week's reduction recognized either a set of false-positive cases or multiple positive tests from one or more individuals over time. The reduction was, in fact, a signal public health departments strive for accuracy in the COVID-19 case counts.
Walk-in vaccination destinations
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.