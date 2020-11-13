COVID-19 forces area hospitals to reduce elective surgeries, 6 more deaths in Q-C linked to virus

By reducing elective surgical procedures requiring inpatient stays, the health systems hope to expand bed capacity and reallocate patient care staff to care for the rapidly rising number of patients with COVID-19 illness. Both health systems will continue to perform critical, emergent surgical procedures during this period.

“This is not an easy choice but it’s necessary to be able to provide the best care possible to the rising number of people experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 as well as those needing other emergent care in our communities," said Toyosi Olutade, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

The news of the moves came on the same day as Q-C health officials reported six more deaths traced to COVID-19 related causes and 573 new cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility; a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility; and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. The number of virus-linked deaths in the county is 115.

“We send our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of these Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.