COVID-19 forces area hospitals to reduce elective surgeries, 6 more deaths in Q-C linked to virus

The community-wide spread of COVID-19 has grim consequences.
The Quad-Cities' rapidly rising hospitalization rates forced Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity to temporarily reduce elective surgeries and procedures starting Monday, Nov. 16.
In Friday's joint news release, the hospitals said the decision was made in collaboration with Iowa’s Region 5 hospitals and physician leadership of the Quad-Cities health systems. The reduction of elective surgeries will continue through Nov. 20, when the change will be reassessed.
“We appreciate and value medical staff leadership to help guide our organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Genesis Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer. “We are making this decision in the best interest of patients, our staff and the community in order to concentrate our resources for this challenging time.”
Genesis reported 108 COVID-19 patients Friday — a doubling of the number of patients in week. And UnityPoint-Trinity said it had at total of 80 COVID-19 patients at its four sites — more than double the number of patients it had at the start of the week.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 65 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 — an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.
By reducing elective surgical procedures requiring inpatient stays, the health systems hope to expand bed capacity and reallocate patient care staff to care for the rapidly rising number of patients with COVID-19 illness. Both health systems will continue to perform critical, emergent surgical procedures during this period.
“This is not an easy choice but it’s necessary to be able to provide the best care possible to the rising number of people experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 as well as those needing other emergent care in our communities," said Toyosi Olutade, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health - Trinity.
The news of the moves came on the same day as Q-C health officials reported six more deaths traced to COVID-19 related causes and 573 new cases.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility; a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility; and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. The number of virus-linked deaths in the county is 115.
“We send our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of these Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.
“Deaths are a lagging indicator of rampant COVID-19 infection in our community,” Hill said. “With the number of cases surging since September, we are bracing for an increasing number of deaths. Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 will die, thankfully, but many who do will suffer through a terrible illness with long-term health effects and long hospital stays.”
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a record 291 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 6,396.
Scott County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as well 282 new cases. The county has identified 7,892 cases and 56 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
A window into the Q-C's explosion of new COVID-19 cases can be found in the last two-and-a-half months.
On Sept. 1, Scott County had 2,245 cases. By Oct. 1, the county's cases count grew to 3,156 — a gain of 911 cases. From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, Scott County added 2,068 cases to drive the total case count to 5,224.
In the 12 days since Nov. 1, Scott County added 2,668 cases — a rate of 222 per day.
The numbers in Rock Island County are similar. On Sept. 1, the county had recorded 2,266 cases since the start of the pandemic. By Oct. 1, the case count grew to 3,197 — an increase of 931 cases.
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, Rock Island County gained 1,477 new cases to put its total case count at 4,674 cases.
In the 12 days since Nov. 1, Rock Island County has traced 1,722 new infections — an average of 143.5 new cases per day.
The Henry County Health Department alerted residents the County-Level COVID-19 Risk Metrics moved to orange Friday. Orange status indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
According to its health department, Henry County COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Nov. 12, the health officials have identified 1,596 COVID-19 cases.
“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," Duane Stevens, Henry County Public Health Administrator, said. "Henry County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”
Stevens said health officials "have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers.
For the second time in the last three months, Stevens said contact tracing staff members reported they are often challenged in their efforts by people failing to disclose all close contacts.
"We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms; as they are attributing them to other maladies such as allergies, stomach flu, sinus infections," Stevens said. "In addition, social and family gatherings, household sharing, and community spread have all contributed to the uptick in confirmed cases.”
Stevens also stressed one of culprits of community is young people believing they will not get sick or do not spread the virus. He warned of asymptomatic spread and the importance of masking, social distancing and hygiene.
Illinois health officials reported a staggering 15,415 new cases, pushing the state's total to 551,957 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 10,504 deaths to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 5,401 cases, increasing the state's total to 176,640 cases since the start of the pandemic. Iowa has linked 1,948 to COVID-19-related causes.
For some perspective, on Friday health officials reported 153,400 new COVID-19 infections throughout the United States. Iowa and Illinois combined to account for 20,816 new infections — 13% of the country's highest one-day total.
