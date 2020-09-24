COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level since June

“This season more than ever, it is critical that Illinoisans get our flu shots,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Flu and COVID-19 each can cause serious respiratory illness and co-infection could possibly lead to more severe illnesses, hospitalization, and even death. While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still in development, a vaccine for flu already exists and is your best protection against flu.”

Meanwhile, the economic effects of COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to show in Illinois and nationwide.

There were 870,000 first-time unemployment claims nationwide for the week ending Sept. 19, including 25,976 in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. For the state, that was a decrease of 1,408 from the previous week, but the number of continued claims rose by 28,938 to 538,496.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased since last year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in August, with five metro areas at record low payrolls for the month, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor and IDES.

The August unemployment rate was 10.9 percent statewide, the highest rate recorded since 1983, when it was 11.3 percent.