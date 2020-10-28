COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections continue to rise in the Q-C

Scott County reported another COVID-19-related death Wednesday — marking its fourth in as many days and the county's 42nd since the start of the pandemic.
At the start of the month, Scott County had 28 COVID-19-linked deaths and Rock Island had 85 — a total of 113 deaths.
Rock Island County's death toll remained at 101, giving the Q-C a total of 143.
As local health officials from both sides of the Mississippi River explained in June and again in August, COVID-19-related deaths will continue as long as the number of infections and hospitalizations remain high.
Infections were high again Wednesday, as Scott County officials confirmed 89 new cases, pushing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 4,708. Rock Island County reported 46 new infections, putting its total at 4,297 since March.
Since Oct. 1, Scott County's infection count has increased by 1,590 cases — at the beginning of the month the county had 3,118 confirmed positive cases. Also troubling for health officials is the fact Scott County hit the 4,000-infection mark Oct. 19.
The numbers from Rock Island County also have been on the rise. At the start of the month, county health officials confirmed 3,157 infections — then witnessed a rise of 1,140 cases in the past 28 days.
The numbers, in part, prompted senior communications specialist for Genesis Medical Centers Craig Cooper to say,"We are not headed in a positive direction."
Cooper reported Genesis Medical Centers have 48 total COVID-19 patients combined in Davenport and Silvis — the highest total at Genesis since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 48 patients, there are 14 in the ICUs, including 11 in Davenport. Another 26 positive patients are in medical/surgical units. The other eight are persons under investigation, and all are in Davenport.
Cooper said over the past seven days, the low COVID-19 patient count was 39 patients. Every other day, he said, there have been 40 or more patients.
"We have the assisted breathing equipment, medications and PPE needed to care for the needs of the patient volumes we are treating," Cooper said. "But we have three major concerns: one, the high hospital census already; two, the high positivity rate for people with symptoms who are tested. That rate has been 19.6% for tests ordered by Genesis over the last seven days.
"(Third), Genesis is ordering a high number of tests. An example is 547 total tests ordered on Monday and 428 tests ordered yesterday."
Cooper said with a high positivity rate and a high number of tests ordered, a percentage of those positive individuals will need hospitalization. He said the length of stays typically were a week or much longer.
Region 5 of Iowa — which includes Scott and 13 other counties — reported 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 44 in ICU. A total of 21 patients were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of the virus between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
Iowa health officials reported 2,089 new cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 119,774. So far, 1,680 have been linked to deaths.
Iowa reported 596 hospitalizations Wednesday — breaking previous records established Monday and Tuesday. Also, there are 136 patients in the ICU, up from 128 on Tuesday.
Iowa officials reported the highest number of patients admitted in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic: 113.
In Illinois, Rock Island County public health officials reported 25 patients in the county hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,861 people in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients are in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 are on ventilators.
And across Illinois the numbers continued to rise — 6,110 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. That number pushed the state's total to 389,095 cases since the start of the pandemic. Illinois has linked 9,619 deaths to the virus.
As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!