COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections continue to rise in the Q-C

The numbers, in part, prompted senior communications specialist for Genesis Medical Centers Craig Cooper to say,"We are not headed in a positive direction."

Cooper reported Genesis Medical Centers have 48 total COVID-19 patients combined in Davenport and Silvis — the highest total at Genesis since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 48 patients, there are 14 in the ICUs, including 11 in Davenport. Another 26 positive patients are in medical/surgical units. The other eight are persons under investigation, and all are in Davenport.

Cooper said over the past seven days, the low COVID-19 patient count was 39 patients. Every other day, he said, there have been 40 or more patients.

"We have the assisted breathing equipment, medications and PPE needed to care for the needs of the patient volumes we are treating," Cooper said. "But we have three major concerns: one, the high hospital census already; two, the high positivity rate for people with symptoms who are tested. That rate has been 19.6% for tests ordered by Genesis over the last seven days.

"(Third), Genesis is ordering a high number of tests. An example is 547 total tests ordered on Monday and 428 tests ordered yesterday."