COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Q-C, vaccine access expanding in Rock Island

Residents can register to receive email updates for vaccination clinic dates and updates on the Scott County Health Department website, where email listserv link can be found on the front page of the website.

Clinics for Phase 1B, Tier 1 will also begin next week.

"These clinics will be scheduled differently and will not be announced. We will be reaching out to our local schools, first responder agencies, and Department of Human Services to identify those people qualifying in the Tier 1 group," Rivers said. "People qualifying in this group will not need to reach out to our department to get an appointment. They will be connected to appointment scheduling through their employer."

COVID-19 infections stay low in Q-C

Rock Island County health officials reported one death Tuesday, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The death increased Rock Island County's total to 291 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Scott County's total deaths linked to the virus remained 172.

Rock Island County reported 25 new infections Tuesday, increasing the total confirmed infections to 12,036 since the start of the pandemic. Scott County 42 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 15,925.