COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Q-C, vaccine access expanding in Rock Island

Genesis Health System reported a startling rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the start of this week, ending a trend that saw the number of Quad-Cities patients with symptoms of the virus decline during the first two weeks of this month.
Genesis reported 50 patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 — 36 in Davenport, eight in Silvis, two in DeWitt and four in Jackson. The number of hospitalizations reached 52 Monday, led by 38 patients in Davenport.
The increase started last week.
On Jan. 21, Genesis reported 39 hospitalizations across its five Q-C locations — an increase of 10 patients in two days. On Jan. 19, Genesis recorded 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations — 21 in Davenport and eight in Silvis.
For Davenport, that's an increase of 17 Genesis patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.
UnityPoint-Trinity stopped reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in mid-January. A media representative for the health system cited declining numbers of COVID-19 patients.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 36 patients in the county hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Rock Island vaccination news
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed the plan for vaccinations following the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled clinic.
"Our third COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic fell victim to winter this week. The vaccination clinic scheduled for today had to be postponed because of this week’s snowstorm," Ludwig said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID Coalition press briefing. "All 600 people who registered for this week’s clinic will be transferred automatically to Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine."
Scott County vaccination news
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers confirmed plans for the county to begin Phase 1B vaccinations next week.
The groups in 1B priority group include:
- People 65 years of age and older
- Pre-Kindergarten through grade-12 staff, early childhood educators, child care workers, and first responders (police, fire, DHS), in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.
"We need to emphasize that not all members of a priority group or a tier will be able to receive a vaccine immediately," Rivers said.
The clinics for people 65 or older will be the first public clinics taking place in Scott County.
"We will be announcing details later this week. The clinic dates, times, internet links, and phone numbers for appointment scheduling will be listed on our website, Facebook page, in local media broadcasts, and newspapers," Rivers explained.
Residents can register to receive email updates for vaccination clinic dates and updates on the Scott County Health Department website, where email listserv link can be found on the front page of the website.
Clinics for Phase 1B, Tier 1 will also begin next week.
"These clinics will be scheduled differently and will not be announced. We will be reaching out to our local schools, first responder agencies, and Department of Human Services to identify those people qualifying in the Tier 1 group," Rivers said. "People qualifying in this group will not need to reach out to our department to get an appointment. They will be connected to appointment scheduling through their employer."
COVID-19 infections stay low in Q-C
Rock Island County health officials reported one death Tuesday, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.
The death increased Rock Island County's total to 291 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Scott County's total deaths linked to the virus remained 172.
Rock Island County reported 25 new infections Tuesday, increasing the total confirmed infections to 12,036 since the start of the pandemic. Scott County 42 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 15,925.
Reported new-infection numbers were low Tuesday across Illinois and Iowa. Illinois health officials reported 3,667 new cases, for a total of 1,108,430 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 894 new cases Tuesday, and the state has confirmed 314,390 total cases since March of last year.
Illinois vaccination news
The state of Illinois announced Wednesday it is partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals by appointment only.
Hy-Vee has locations in Milan, Moline, Rock Island, and Silvis, and estimates being able to provide up to 200 vaccinations each day.
To make an appointment, eligible individuals can register at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.
Vaccinations begin Wednesday, January 27 and will be available by appointment 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The State of Illinois also partners with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 92 Walgreens locations and 92 Jewel-Osco locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, where you can find links to schedule an appointment.
More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B.
Second doses in Rock Island County
The Rock Island Health Department took the time Monday to address the issue of second doses for those residents concerned about completing the vaccination cycle.
In Monday's news release, Rock Island County health officials said starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department will announce which brand will be available each Friday.
Health officials stressed vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics is available at at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available. County residents can find the registration link on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and website, richd.org.
Officials pointed out supply for the local clinics is dependent on supply from the state, and vaccine might not be available each week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its second-dose guidance last week to say that booster injections can given up to 42 days after the vaccination. The optimal interval is 28 days or four weeks.
Rock Island County health officials explained the allotment of doses to Rock Island County must be distributed between the mass vaccination clinics and any private entities administering vaccines to people in Phases 1A and 1B.
Local entities in Rock Island include UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis, Community Health Care, and Jewel-Osco.
At this point, UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis and Community Health Care are focused on vaccinating groups in Phases 1A and frontline essential workers in 1B. Each partner sets its own process for administering the vaccine.