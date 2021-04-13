COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in the Q-C as Johnson & Johnson vaccine is put on pause

The number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is now 311. Ludwig also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,860.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 45 new cases in Scott County, raising the total number of cases in the county to 20,122. A total of 234 deaths in the county are linked to the virus.

From local hospitals to private care providers, health officials are warning about the demographics of those contracting COVID-19. A look back at Monday's reporting from Rock Island shows the county had 71 new cases reported from Friday to Monday — but only two of the new positives were age 60 or older. In contrast, 14 total people were in their 30s, and 22 in their 20s.

Also, of 202 positive tests ordered by Genesis in seven days dating back from last Monday, just 27 positive cases were people 61 years old or older. There were 76 positive cases in the 18-to-40 age range.

Katz outlined some of the contributing factors to the rise in infections among younger people, pointing out elderly people with health conditions and then people over 65 were the first to receive vaccines.