COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in the Q-C as Johnson & Johnson vaccine is put on pause

In the span of 24 hours the two largest hospital systems in the Quad-Cities reported a combined increase of 14 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19-related symptoms.
Genesis Health System reported 48 patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms — one day after reporting 37 patients.
There was, however, continued encouraging movement on Genesis' test-positivity rate. It fell from 9.03% Monday to 8.78% Tuesday.
Genesis reported of Tuesday's 48 COVID-19 inpatients, 27 are 59 years old and younger. Genesis also pointed out of the 529 COVID-19 related Genesis hospital admissions since the first day of COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 16, 2020, no patients have been admitted who were fully vaccinated and 14 days removed from second dose.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 32 patients hospitalized Tuesday with severe symptoms of the virus, an increase of three patients since Monday. The hospital system's test positivity rate did not improve, however, as the seven-day rate jumped from 15.63% Monday to 16.71% Tuesday.
According to Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz, the positivity rate at hospitals has "somewhat stabilized" and the number of hospitalizations may start to flatten.
"The number of people in the hospital isn't the most important number in terms of gauging the severity of the wave we are in," Katz said. "But the positivity rate is important."
Katz explains Johnson & Johnson pause
Health Departments, private care providers, and retain providers paused administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine Tuesday after the report of six recipients with blood clots were associated with receiving the dose.
Katz noted the clotting occurred in the brain. As of late Tuesday, one person died and another was in critical condition.
Katz said no incidents were reported in Scott County or Iowa, and added it was not clear if anyone in Illinois experienced the possible adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Katz stressed there were, so far, six cases in the country — where roughly 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. He said the pause in administering the vaccine could be as short as a few days or as long as a few weeks.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, of the 38,534 fully vaccinated Scott County residents, 3,270 received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson product. Of those doses, Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson estimated fewer than 1,000 were administered by the health department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health does not provide county-level numbers on the types of vaccines administered by county and Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig estimated the health department dispensed "less than 1,000 doses" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Both Thoreson and Ludwig stressed they have no idea at this time how many Johnson & Johnson doses were dispensed by private providers and at retailers.
Katz stressed the concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not discourage people from receiving the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines.
"There are zero reports of any clotting as a reaction to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," Katz said Tuesday. "In fact, the risks of getting COVID are far greater than any risks of taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Take the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"And let me put it this way: I'm 70 years old and already vaccinated. But If I wasn't, and the only vaccine available was from Johnson & Johnson, I wouldn't hesitate to roll up my shirt sleeve."
The Rock Island County Health Department will substitute the two-dose Moderna vaccine at Thursday’s clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan because of the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an “abundance of caution.” More than 800 patients had signed up for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic.
COVID-19 claims one life in Q-C
Ludwig had the grim task of reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county — a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care facility.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is now 311. Ludwig also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,860.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 45 new cases in Scott County, raising the total number of cases in the county to 20,122. A total of 234 deaths in the county are linked to the virus.
From local hospitals to private care providers, health officials are warning about the demographics of those contracting COVID-19. A look back at Monday's reporting from Rock Island shows the county had 71 new cases reported from Friday to Monday — but only two of the new positives were age 60 or older. In contrast, 14 total people were in their 30s, and 22 in their 20s.
Also, of 202 positive tests ordered by Genesis in seven days dating back from last Monday, just 27 positive cases were people 61 years old or older. There were 76 positive cases in the 18-to-40 age range.
Katz outlined some of the contributing factors to the rise in infections among younger people, pointing out elderly people with health conditions and then people over 65 were the first to receive vaccines.
"The other contributing factors are most likely what we call pandemic fatigue. People have stopped following guidelines to mask and social distance and not gather in groups," Katz explained. "Another possibility is the new U.K. variant of the virus is moving through the population."