COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Health officials open up about how the pandemic impacted their lives

"We are spread pretty thin," Thoreson said. "We had to shuffle and find a way to reach out to clients to make sure we could help them. It's been really challenging for staff because it has meant learning on the fly while there's the constant concern of the pandemic."

Barnes moved over to assist with communications, hosting the press briefings and handling the task of routing questions.

"One bright spot, one thing I learned, was that we have an incredible staff," Barnes said. "And in both health departments, I think we learned a lot about working together, We had partnered before but never on anything like a pandemic. I'm really proud to be part of this public health effort."

Thoreson, Hill, Ludwig and Barnes agreed "keeping it together" over the past 386 days has been a personal challenge.

"Think of the most challenging problem where you work. Now imagine every single person in the public knows that struggle," Thoreson said. "If you go anywhere, people want to talk about COVID. The vaccines come out. Everywhere you go, people want vaccines or want to know about vaccines.