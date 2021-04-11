COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Health officials open up about how the pandemic impacted their lives

The pandemic in the Quad-Cities is 386 days old.
While we are reminded daily of numbers and dangers and the hope brought by vaccines, what has COVID-19 meant for some of the people dedicated to public health and the unending effort to protect people from a stubborn virus that has killed well over 500 Q-C residents?
The sound-bite answer requires six commas: Seven-day weeks, long shifts, missed vacations, fear of catching the virus, a near-constant feeling of being overwhelmed, trying to offer optimism though some questions will go unanswered, and speaking clearly while voices seek to downplay the reality of a dangerous virus.
Janet Hill is the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. She reflected on the past 386 days during a short break from coordinating efforts at the county's mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan.
"For every public health employee it has been a grueling year," Hill said. "The days are long, the weeks are long, there are no days off. Even when you try to take a day off, you end up working."
Hill pointed out the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on those seeking to protect the public.
"At the beginning, the very start, I was optimistic that people were willing to quarantine and wear masks and do the things we needed to do to, what we then called, 'flatten the curve,'" Hill said. "But I saw people stop listening when summer came last year.
"The worst was in the fall, when we saw the rising cases and all of us knew what would follow. The cases started to rise. Then the hospitalizations. From April 25 to Oct. 25 last year, we had 100 COVID deaths in Rock Island County. We had 105 deaths in December alone. Those were people who didn't have to die. That was darkest time."
From the start of the pandemic Hill and Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig joined with then-Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers, Scott County's now-interim health department director Amy Thoreson and Scott County Health Department Community Health Consultant Brooke Barnes to form the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefings — a group dedicated to keeping the public informed as the pandemic spread through the area.
"It was all exhausting. It was hard to get days off for staff, but some of the hardest times were the press briefings — especially in November and December," Ludwig said. "We tell people how many COVID deaths there are, each and every day there are deaths.
"The thing was, we knew many of the families of the people who were dying — either through contract tracing or other contacts. It is still very difficult to this day. Those aren't numbers. Those are people with families, people who were taken."
Thoreson, Hill, Ludwig and Barnes all spoke about the challenges of maintaining a health department in the midst of a pandemic. While some services — like health inspections of restaurants and swimming pools could take a back seat because of quarantine rules, the health departments still had to find ways to help clients with issues like early child care assistance, communicable disease investigations, and grant writing and walk-in clinics had to be revamped and reimagined.
"We are spread pretty thin," Thoreson said. "We had to shuffle and find a way to reach out to clients to make sure we could help them. It's been really challenging for staff because it has meant learning on the fly while there's the constant concern of the pandemic."
Barnes moved over to assist with communications, hosting the press briefings and handling the task of routing questions.
"One bright spot, one thing I learned, was that we have an incredible staff," Barnes said. "And in both health departments, I think we learned a lot about working together, We had partnered before but never on anything like a pandemic. I'm really proud to be part of this public health effort."
Thoreson, Hill, Ludwig and Barnes agreed "keeping it together" over the past 386 days has been a personal challenge.
"Think of the most challenging problem where you work. Now imagine every single person in the public knows that struggle," Thoreson said. "If you go anywhere, people want to talk about COVID. The vaccines come out. Everywhere you go, people want vaccines or want to know about vaccines.
"I'm not complaining. The challenge is to have a life outside the job, to shut it off for even an hour. For everyone, this pandemic is always with us. For the people in public health, it's always with you, and it comes with questions you want to answer, but there isn't always an answer."
Thoreson was candid about another challenge.
"We've spent a lot of the last year trying to reach people who haven't been touched by tragedy of this pandemic," Thoreson said. "We saw the lists of people being admitted to hospitals. We knew some of those people would die. We knew somewhere there was a family getting a phone call because they couldn't be there with their loved one when they died. It was haunting. We continue to try and reach all the public with the reality of this pandemic."
Thoreson is haunted by some of the living, too.
"I will always wonder why people don't think of COVID precautions like a stop sign or a speed limit," she said. "No one says it's their individual right to not stop at a stop sign, or to speed. Those are basically health and safety rules people follow on a regular basis.
"But we ask people to wear a mask to help keep others safe, and some people say it's their individual right to not wear one. Public health is the key to beating this virus, so I wonder why some people have ignored the public and think only of the individual — especially when there are so many simple things we can do to help prevent the spread of illness."