COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Surging cases, increasing deaths, exhausted health care workers

Erickson pointed out at the beginning of October, Trinity was administering COVID-19 tests to roughly 85 symptomatic people per day. That number is now well over 200 per day.

In early October, the positivity rate was around 20%. In the last two days. the positivity rate has been 37%.

Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper boiled down the challenges faced by all health systems.

"We at Genesis have talked about three concerns that could place additional pressure on health system resources and result in continued increases in hospitalization of COVID-19 patients," he said. "Those concerns are increased hospitalization numbers, high local positivity rates of symptomatic patients being tested, and high number of tests being ordered."

On Oct. 28, Genesis had 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations. By Nov. 5 that number climbed to 56. Cropper added that on Nov. 1 the positivity rate was 31% and has settled at a seven-day rolling rate of 23%.

Cropper said COVID-19 infections are spreading to hospital staffs and nurses. In the last two weeks, 70 Genesis employees have tested positive — all were infected while at home or in the public.

Cropper and Erickson said the toll the virus is taking from health care professionals is not sustainable.