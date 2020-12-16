 Skip to main content
COVID-19 infections jump in Quad-Cities as vaccine is rolled out on Illinois side
  • Updated
121620-qc-nws-vaccine-145

Genesis emergency room nurse Alli Edmunds receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Greg Shouse, RN, during the first vaccinations for Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients administered at Genesis Convenient Care on Tuesday in Davenport. Vaccinations began at Genesis and UnityPoint medical facilities in Illinois on Wednesday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations in the Quad-Cities continued Wednesday, as doctors and nurses from UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health System campuses in Illinois lined up for the shot.

COVID-19 infections also jumped Wednesday. One day after reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, health officials from the health departments of Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 237 new cases.

Scott County reported 143 of those cases Wednesday — a nearly four-fold increase from the 36 reported Tuesday. Rock Island County reported 94 cases Wednesday, up from 56 Tuesday.

Rock Island County's 94 cases Wednesday marked the sixth time in as many days the county recorded fewer that 100 new infections. Health officials in Rock Island County said 58 people in the county are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus.

Rock Island and Scott counties each reported single COVID-19-related deaths. The death in Rock Island County was a man in 70s who had been hospitalized. Iowa does not make the age range of COVID-19 victims available.

The death toll in Rock Island County is 206 since the start of the pandemic, while Scott County has linked 121 deaths to the virus since March.

The Stark County Health Department also reported a death Wednesday, its eighth since the start of the pandemic. The individual, a woman in her 80s, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Rock Island County's case count since the start of the pandemic is 9,933, while Scott County health officials have confirmed 13,146 cases.

Illinois health officials reported 7,123 new infections Wednesday, raising the state's total to 870,600 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 14,655 deaths to COVID-19.

Health officials in Iowa reported 2,222 new cases Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic the state has confirmed 260,767 infections and linked 3,357 deaths to the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

