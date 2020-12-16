COVID-19 infections jump in Quad-Cities as vaccine is rolled out on Illinois side

The effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations in the Quad-Cities continued Wednesday, as doctors and nurses from UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health System campuses in Illinois lined up for the shot.

COVID-19 infections also jumped Wednesday. One day after reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, health officials from the health departments of Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 237 new cases.

Scott County reported 143 of those cases Wednesday — a nearly four-fold increase from the 36 reported Tuesday. Rock Island County reported 94 cases Wednesday, up from 56 Tuesday.

Rock Island County's 94 cases Wednesday marked the sixth time in as many days the county recorded fewer that 100 new infections. Health officials in Rock Island County said 58 people in the county are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus.

Rock Island and Scott counties each reported single COVID-19-related deaths. The death in Rock Island County was a man in 70s who had been hospitalized. Iowa does not make the age range of COVID-19 victims available.

The death toll in Rock Island County is 206 since the start of the pandemic, while Scott County has linked 121 deaths to the virus since March.