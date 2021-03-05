COVID-19 kills one in Scott County, Iowa expands vaccination eligibility

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County — the second in as many days and the county's sixth since Friday, Feb. 26.
All told, COVID-19 has claimed 212 lives in Scott County.
The Rock Island County Health Department did not report a virus-linked death and the county's death toll has remained at 304 for the last nine days. Rock Island County health officials have reported just two deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last 20 days.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
After falling to single digits at the beginning of the week, Scott County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Scott County has recorded 18,390 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the county's total cases to 12,941.
Vaccination, positivity rates
A sign of hope amid the pandemic has been the local effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.
Rock Island County has made the biggest strides in terms of vaccination rate, as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Rock Island County's 9,975 completed vaccinations gives it a rate of 6.95%.
State health officials say 30,312 total doses have been administered in Rock Island County.
The news is just as positive in Scott County, where the Iowa Department of Public Health said 9,572 Scott County residents have completed the vaccination cycle. That is a vaccination rate of 5.5%.
State officials say 19,329 vaccination series have been initiated in Scott County, the third-highest total in the state.
Positivity rates remained stable on both sides of the Quad-Cities Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Scott County had a positivity rate of 4%, while health officials in Illinois pegged the rate at 3% in Rock Island County.
Vaccination expansion in Iowa
Starting Monday, March 8, Iowans ages 64 or younger with medical conditions that increase the risk of a severe case of COVID-19 will be eligible to be vaccinated.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conditions that increase risks are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Conditions that may increase risk include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Some counties and vaccine providers, however, will continue to focus on ages 65 or older and other priority populations until they are closer to completing vaccines for those groups, the state Department of Public Health said in a news release.
The Iowa Department of Public Health asked residents to be patient as vaccine supply increases.