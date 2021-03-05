COVID-19 kills one in Scott County, Iowa expands vaccination eligibility

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County — the second in as many days and the county's sixth since Friday, Feb. 26.

All told, COVID-19 has claimed 212 lives in Scott County.

The Rock Island County Health Department did not report a virus-linked death and the county's death toll has remained at 304 for the last nine days. Rock Island County health officials have reported just two deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last 20 days.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

After falling to single digits at the beginning of the week, Scott County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Scott County has recorded 18,390 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the county's total cases to 12,941.

Vaccination, positivity rates

A sign of hope amid the pandemic has been the local effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.