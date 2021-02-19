COVID-19 kills one in Scott County, Iowa's positive cases spike -- health officials point to a change in case reporting

According to a press release issued late Friday:

"During the early months of the pandemic, we reported the number of new positive COVID-19 case-patients and positivity rate daily. We looked at many of the state’s metrics on a daily basis. At that time, understanding the characteristics of the people being impacted by this new virus was very important. It told us how many new cases were in the state, what their characteristics were, and helped us target our mitigation efforts accordingly.

But over time, as our rate of testing increased, monitoring overall trends in addition to recent activity has become increasingly more important. Looking at key data points in terms of 14-day rolling averages, to align with the incubation period of the illness has allowed us to better monitor incidence, or new cases of the virus, giving us a more complete picture of current COVID-19 activity across the state, in specific counties."

The release said "The shift from individual tests to total tests means that the positivity rates will also shift to align with total test results."