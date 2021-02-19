COVID-19 kills one in Scott County, Iowa's positive cases spike -- health officials point to a change in case reporting

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County finished Thursday with a total of 16,835 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
By Friday afternoon the county's total case number jumped to 18,809 — a one-day increase of 1,254.
The number was as mysterious as it was jaw-dropping.
Earlier this week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers told the Scott County Board of Supervisors that in February the county averaged 34.9 daily cases, and had a below-50-case average every day for last two weeks. According to Rivers, the last time Scott County had a below-50-cases average over multiple days was in September.
The mystery only deepened when Iowa public health officials posted state-wide numbers Friday that showed an incredible increase of 27,246 positive cases in Iowa in one day. Friday's report of new positive cases represented 7.6% of the total number of cases reported of the previous 11 months.
It may be a kind of accounting catch-up brought on by the state turning to a new way of counting cases.
Sarah Ekstrand, the public information director for the Iowa Department of Public Health pointed out earlier this week Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke about a change in the way positive COVID-19 cases would be reported going forward.
According to a press release issued late Friday:
"During the early months of the pandemic, we reported the number of new positive COVID-19 case-patients and positivity rate daily. We looked at many of the state’s metrics on a daily basis. At that time, understanding the characteristics of the people being impacted by this new virus was very important. It told us how many new cases were in the state, what their characteristics were, and helped us target our mitigation efforts accordingly.
But over time, as our rate of testing increased, monitoring overall trends in addition to recent activity has become increasingly more important. Looking at key data points in terms of 14-day rolling averages, to align with the incubation period of the illness has allowed us to better monitor incidence, or new cases of the virus, giving us a more complete picture of current COVID-19 activity across the state, in specific counties."
The release said "The shift from individual tests to total tests means that the positivity rates will also shift to align with total test results."
Ekstrand confirmed Reynolds' talking points were not disseminated until after numbers were posted — and the release offered no clear explanation of how why the increases of new cases was so dramatic. She pledged to work with the Iowa Department of Public Health's data team to find an explanation.
COVID-19, by the numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County — the county's 200th since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County reported a modest 17 new cases Friday, increasing its total number to 12,713. The death toll in the county remained 302.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated the total cases counts in the counties it serves — confirming 4,292 total cases in Henry County and another 533 in Stark County.
The seven-day positivity rate in Henry County is 4.1%, while the rate in Stark county stands at 7.1%.
Illinois to get vaccine boost
According to a Friday media release, Walgreens will receive more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses weekly as part of the broader effort to increase vaccination at U.S. pharmacies in more than 20 states and jurisdictions.
On Friday, Walgreens said it will “receive a weekly allocation of more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses” beginning Feb. 25.
Drugstores in the following U.S. states and jurisdictions will get the doses: Alaska, Arizona, California, Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Iowa did not make the list.