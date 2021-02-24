COVID-19 kills one in Scott County

— For domestic and international travel, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and bus and train stations.

— For international travel, all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

Rivers asked residents who do travel to follow the guidelines to keep others safe.

"We have finally found ourselves in a more stable point in the pandemic and are on the verge of seeing the benefits of herd immunity of having groups of people vaccinated in our community," Rivers said. "We need to work together to bring our community safely toward the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel."

