COVID-19 kills one in Scott County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Scott County.
The death toll in Scott County is 205. Rock Island County did not report a virus-related death Wednesday and its total remained at 304.
Since the start of the work week, COVID-19 has claimed seven lives in the Quad-Cities.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The number of new cases reported remained relatively low Wednesday, as the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed 21 new infections and Scott County reported 34.
Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19 cases is 12,813, while Scott County's case count since the start of the pandemic is 18,187.
The number of patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus remained stable throughout the Q-C. The Rock Island Health Department reported 15 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, while Genesis Health System reported 21 patients — 17 in Davenport, three in Silvis, and one in Aledo.
Positivity rates, more on hospitalizations
Scott County's positivity rate has fallen over the last two weeks, and according to the Iowa Department of Public Health the county's rate is 4%.
Iowa’s positivity rates also are trending downward. The state's 14-day rate fell from 4.3% to 4.1%. The seven-day average dropped from 4.2% to 4%. Health department data show 3,994,904 tests have been administered in the state.
Throughout Iowa, COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased for a second straight day. There are 233 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 227 the previous day. The state reported 57 patients in ICU and 23 patients on ventilators.
The Illinois Department of Public Health's reporting showed an even lower positivity rate Wednesday after 2,022 new cases were diagnosed from 82,976 tests — a positivity rate of 2.6%. It hasn’t been lower since early July.
Throughout Illinois, COVID-19 hospitalizations number 1,511 patients Wednesday. That's also a low that hasn't been seen since July.
A word of caution
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers reminded Q-C residents that as spring unfolds many people may want to travel.
"We know this has been a long, long winter and nothing sounds better than a getaway. However, travel during an ongoing pandemic isn’t without its risks. The CDC continues to report that cases are extremely high and avoiding travel is recommended," Rivers said.
Rivers pointed to the CDC's new travel standards:
— For domestic and international travel, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and bus and train stations.
— For international travel, all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.
Rivers asked residents who do travel to follow the guidelines to keep others safe.
"We have finally found ourselves in a more stable point in the pandemic and are on the verge of seeing the benefits of herd immunity of having groups of people vaccinated in our community," Rivers said. "We need to work together to bring our community safely toward the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel."