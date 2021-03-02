COVID-19 kills three in Scott County

The pandemic offered up a grim reminder Tuesday, even as the Rock Island County Health Department administered roughly 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and Scott County health officials prepared to vaccinate over 1,000 more Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The county's total number of deaths linked to the virus increased to 210.

The Rock Island County Health Department did not report any virus-linked deaths Tuesday, and has a pandemic total of 304.

Local vaccination information

Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz spoke about the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was approved for use last week.

Katz stressed the vaccine has shown to be safe, with no severe allergic reactions reported in test groups. He said early indications are the vaccine is roughly 85% effective at preventing spread of the virus.

Katz encouraged people "to get the first vaccination available to them." The effort to build herd immunity demands numbers and there is little difference in the effectiveness of the three brands of vaccine available for use.