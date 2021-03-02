COVID-19 kills three in Scott County

The pandemic offered up a grim reminder Tuesday, even as the Rock Island County Health Department administered roughly 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and Scott County health officials prepared to vaccinate over 1,000 more Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The county's total number of deaths linked to the virus increased to 210.
The Rock Island County Health Department did not report any virus-linked deaths Tuesday, and has a pandemic total of 304.
Local vaccination information
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz spoke about the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was approved for use last week.
Katz stressed the vaccine has shown to be safe, with no severe allergic reactions reported in test groups. He said early indications are the vaccine is roughly 85% effective at preventing spread of the virus.
Katz encouraged people "to get the first vaccination available to them." The effort to build herd immunity demands numbers and there is little difference in the effectiveness of the three brands of vaccine available for use.
As for the need for COVID-19 booster shots, Katz said "we will know more in the summer, but my gut tells me some kind of booster will be required."
Katz made it clear people should continue to wear masks and social distance as an added safety measure in the effort to stamp out the virus.
— The Rock Island County Health Department administered over 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Included in that number were 200 individuals who accessed the clinic through the Alternative for Older Adults program.
Any person 65-and-older who does not have access to the internet or who is having trouble signing up can call Alternatives for Older Adults at 833-382-1314 to get help scheduling a vaccination. The Vaccination Support Line is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- The Scott County Health Department's 65-and-older vaccine clinic is expected to vaccinate 1,170 people Wednesday.
Iowa vaccination news
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state will distribute 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses the first week of March.
That's a new weekly high for Iowa, but Scott County will not receive any of those doses.
In addition to the Moderna and Pfizer allocations, Iowa is expected to receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the FDA just gave emergency use authorization.
IDPH will allocate the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 17 Iowa counties with what the Iowa Department of Public Health called "significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations."
That group includes frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors and those who live or work in settings that make social distancing difficult.
Of the 17 counties that will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Muscatine, Louisa, and Dubuque are in the Q-C area.