COVID-19 kills two more in Scott County, Illinois announces April vaccination expansion

All regions of the state will move through the Bridge Phase and ultimately to Phase 5, together. The state’s mask mandate will continue in accordance with current CDC guidance.

“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” Pritzker said. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date.

No outbreaks in Iowa long term care facilities

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic there are no long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

In all, 2,223 residents have died from the virus in those facilities. The number of facilities with outbreaks peaked Dec. 3 with 169. About a month later, on Jan. 4, the number dropped to 105, and to 47 a month after that.

Iowa began vaccinations at long-term care facilities in December. Last week, long-term care facilities began allowing indoor visitation again for all residents regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor.

