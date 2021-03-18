COVID-19 kills two more in Scott County, Illinois announces April vaccination expansion

COVID-19 is still responsible for the deaths of Quad-Cities residents — primarily in Scott County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced two more virus-related deaths Thursday in Scott County. The county's death toll is 223.
Rock Island County's death toll remained static Thursday at 306.
While the Illinois side of the Q-C has more total deaths than its Iowa counterpart since the start of the pandemic, since Feb. 27 Scott County's death toll is 17, while two Rock Island County residents have died.
Rock Island County health officials reported 14 new cases Thursday, for a total of 13,164 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 37 new cases in Scott County for a total of 18,691 cases since last March.
Vaccination expansion in Illinois
One day after the announcement of the April 5 expansion of vaccine eligibility in Iowa, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning April 12.
Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement during a COVID-19 update in which he also unveiled a new framework for the state's reopening plan.
All Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning April 12, Pritzker said, adding that state officials will make available more information on certain populations that will become eligible before the final expansion.
"At that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners — in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation — will be instructed to move to widespread eligibility," Pritzker's office said in a statement.
All vaccinations will remain by appointment only.
Pritzker's office said residents not currently eligible to receive the vaccine could not schedule an appointment for a future date before April 12 and asked for patience in the days and weeks after April 12 as appointments "may be limited."
Phase 5 on Illinois' horizon
Because of increasing national vaccine supply, Illinois' average of 100,000 vaccine administrations per day, as well as a low positivity rate, Pritzker said there will be "a bridge" between the state’s current Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5.
The “Bridge Phase” will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations, without what Pritzker called "prematurely embracing a reckless reopening before the majority of Illinoisans have been vaccinated."
All regions of the state will move through the Bridge Phase and ultimately to Phase 5, together. The state’s mask mandate will continue in accordance with current CDC guidance.
“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” Pritzker said. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date.
No outbreaks in Iowa long term care facilities
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic there are no long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.
In all, 2,223 residents have died from the virus in those facilities. The number of facilities with outbreaks peaked Dec. 3 with 169. About a month later, on Jan. 4, the number dropped to 105, and to 47 a month after that.
Iowa began vaccinations at long-term care facilities in December. Last week, long-term care facilities began allowing indoor visitation again for all residents regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor.