COVID-19 linked to 3 Rock Island County deaths, Quad-Cities new cases fall to 57

Rock Island County's first mass vaccination will take place Tuesday at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction at 4015 78th Ave. in Milan. The vaccinations are only for healthcare workers outside hospital and public health facilities.

The effort will start just after 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

"We have a little over 1,000 doses that we can give at this clinic," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said Monday. "This is the first of many clinics we are planning.

"We're also partnering with Community Health Care in Rock Island and they will be offering appointment times for weekends. We will also be working with a local pharmacy for more appointment options coming very soon."

Ludwig said the Rock Island County Health Department will administer vaccines to residents and staff at Hope Creek long-tern care facility Wednesday.

So far, well over 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rock Island County.

Genesis Health System reported 3,400 employees have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 800 have received their second dose. UnityPoint-Trinity has held clinics for health care workers, but has not reported the number of employees who have received either one or two doses of the vaccine.