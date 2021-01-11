COVID-19 linked to 3 Rock Island County deaths, Quad-Cities new cases fall to 57

The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed three more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday as new case numbers fell and vaccination efforts ramp up this week.
A total of 279 deaths in Rock Island County have been traced to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Scott County's death toll remained at 155.
The Henry County Health Department also reported the COVID-19-related death of a 90-year-old county resident Monday.
The total number of 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday — 43 in Rock Island County and just 14 in Scott County. Rock Island County has reported 11,384 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Scott County has reported 14,975.
Hospitalization numbers also are down across the Q-C. Genesis reported 29 total patients — 20 in Davenport, six in Silvis, two in Jackson and one in Aledo. UnityPoint Health — Trinity reported 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms — 11 in ICU.
The positivity rates at the two health systems continues to vary. Genesis reported a daily positivity rate between a low of 7.21% and a high of 16.91% over the course of the last seven days, with an average of 12.8% for the seven days.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate of 30.36%.
While the numbers from area hospitals showed some positive signs, efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 will continue this week as vaccination efforts expand.
Rock Island County's first mass vaccination will take place Tuesday at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction at 4015 78th Ave. in Milan. The vaccinations are only for healthcare workers outside hospital and public health facilities.
The effort will start just after 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
"We have a little over 1,000 doses that we can give at this clinic," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said Monday. "This is the first of many clinics we are planning.
"We're also partnering with Community Health Care in Rock Island and they will be offering appointment times for weekends. We will also be working with a local pharmacy for more appointment options coming very soon."
Ludwig said the Rock Island County Health Department will administer vaccines to residents and staff at Hope Creek long-tern care facility Wednesday.
So far, well over 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rock Island County.
Genesis Health System reported 3,400 employees have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 800 have received their second dose. UnityPoint-Trinity has held clinics for health care workers, but has not reported the number of employees who have received either one or two doses of the vaccine.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday 3,580 Scott County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and 399 of those residents have completed the two-dose cycle.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 815 new COVID-19 infections Monday, pushing its total since the start of the pandemic to 297,295. The state has linked 4,139 deaths to the virus.
In Illinois, public health officials reported 4,776 new infections Monday for a total of 1,033,526 since the start of the pandemic.