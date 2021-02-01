COVID-19 linked to 4 Scott County deaths, U.K. variant comes to Iowa

Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination efforts hit the ground in Iowa first thing Monday, as 500 first-doses were delivered during a drive-through clinic inside the abandoned Sears store at NorthPark Mall.
The start of the work week ended on a grim note, however, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County.
No deaths were reported in Rock Island County, putting the Quad-Cities combined death toll at 476 — 294 in RICO, and another 182 in Scott County.
New-infection numbers did offer hope, as just 74 were reported Monday from all of the Q-C. The 41 new cases reported in Rock Island County raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,245. Scott County officials reported 33 new cases, putting the total at 16,261.
More COVID-19 numbers
— The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 4,183 COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, as well as another 504 cases in Stark County.
— Illinois health officials reported 2,312 new cases Monday, putting the total since the start of the pandemic at 1,128,613. The state has linked 19,259 deaths to the virus.
— The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 574 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total to 319,818. Officials say 4,906 deaths can be traced to the virus.
U.K. variant comes to Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday it confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. in Iowa. The virus variant is better known as the "U.K. variant" because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.
Based on available data, researchers believe the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain.
Two of the three B.1.1.7 cases were detected in Johnson County, an adult-age person, 18-to-40, and a middle-aged adult, 41-to-60, as well as an adult individual in Bremer County. The IDPH and local public health officials already initiated contact with these cases to - according to a news release "understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process." The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.
COVID-19 disparities
According to The COVID Tracking Project, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Natives, Hispanic and Latino, and Black people are disproportionately contracting the virus compared with white and Asian people. Meanwhile, Black people are more likely to die of COVID-19 compared with other racial and ethnic groups.
Public health officials from both Rock Island County and Scott County said as the effort to vaccinate residents expands demographic information about those vaccinated — like ethnicity and, perhaps, income — will be part of a broad effort to understand if the vaccination is being administered equally.
It is a topic not many states want to address. Both the Kaiser Family Foundation and the National Institutes of Health — which established the Community Engagement Alliance Against COVID-19 Disparities (CEAL) — have attempted to report on vaccination demographics.
Just 16 states are attempting to report demographic information about those vaccinated. Iowa and Illinois are not among those states reporting. But the reporting so far shows a disproportionately low number of people of color are getting vaccinated.
Lack of access to needed technology may be one of the reasons for the low numbers of people of color receiving the vaccine. Unequal access to health care is another reason people of color may be experiencing higher rates of illness and death from COVID-19, as well as low vaccination numbers.
The Agency of Healthcare and Research, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, found in 2014 study Black and Hispanic Americans are less likely to have a "usual primary care provider."
Another factor is found in broader economic issues. Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately represented in jobs that increase risk of exposure to the virus compared with those who are able to work from home.