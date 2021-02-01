COVID-19 linked to 4 Scott County deaths, U.K. variant comes to Iowa

Public health officials from both Rock Island County and Scott County said as the effort to vaccinate residents expands demographic information about those vaccinated — like ethnicity and, perhaps, income — will be part of a broad effort to understand if the vaccination is being administered equally.

It is a topic not many states want to address. Both the Kaiser Family Foundation and the National Institutes of Health — which established the Community Engagement Alliance Against COVID-19 Disparities (CEAL) — have attempted to report on vaccination demographics.

Just 16 states are attempting to report demographic information about those vaccinated. Iowa and Illinois are not among those states reporting. But the reporting so far shows a disproportionately low number of people of color are getting vaccinated.

Lack of access to needed technology may be one of the reasons for the low numbers of people of color receiving the vaccine. Unequal access to health care is another reason people of color may be experiencing higher rates of illness and death from COVID-19, as well as low vaccination numbers.

The Agency of Healthcare and Research, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, found in 2014 study Black and Hispanic Americans are less likely to have a "usual primary care provider."

Another factor is found in broader economic issues. Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately represented in jobs that increase risk of exposure to the virus compared with those who are able to work from home.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.