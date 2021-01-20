COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Q-C, new infections remain low across area

One day after 1,000 doses of COVID-19 went into arms in Rock Island County, eight virus-related deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities.
On Wednesday, Rock Island County reported five of those deaths — a woman in her 90s, a man in his 70s, and two men in their 60s, all of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 80s who was living in a long-term-care facility.
Rock Island County's death toll is 289.
Scott County's total virus-related deaths increased to 166, and increase of three. Scott County does not report additional details on deaths.
The Q-C saw 127 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — 69 in Scott County and another 58 in Rock Island County. Health officials in Scott County have reported 15,507 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 11,805 have been reported in Rock Island County.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 4,029 total COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 494 in Stark County.
Across Illinois, new-case numbers have started to drop. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,822 new cases Wednesday, including 107 deaths. New-case counts remained steady between 6,000 and 7,000 per day throughout November and December.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois health officials have confirmed 1,081,354 cases, including 18,398 deaths, in 102 counties.
As of Tuesday, 3,284 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 13 through 19 is 5.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 13 through 19 is 6.8%.
In both Iowa and Illinois, each states' reporting of vaccinations administered at the county level lags behind what is reported by local health departments.
Rock Island County officials have reported roughly 5,000 vaccines administered, while Illinois' reporting system has counted 4,194 for the county.
Throughout Illinois 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in the state. An additional 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities. A total of 29,008 doses were administered Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.
In Iowa, health officials reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state-wide total case county to 307,894. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,394 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Iowa health officials reported 5,136 vaccines have been administered in Scott County, while local health officials put that number closer to 8,000.
According to the state, 109,868 persons have received the vaccine — including 9,089 who have completed the two-dose cycle.