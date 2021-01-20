COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Q-C, new infections remain low across area

One day after 1,000 doses of COVID-19 went into arms in Rock Island County, eight virus-related deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities.

On Wednesday, Rock Island County reported five of those deaths — a woman in her 90s, a man in his 70s, and two men in their 60s, all of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 80s who was living in a long-term-care facility.

Rock Island County's death toll is 289.

Scott County's total virus-related deaths increased to 166, and increase of three. Scott County does not report additional details on deaths.

The Q-C saw 127 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — 69 in Scott County and another 58 in Rock Island County. Health officials in Scott County have reported 15,507 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 11,805 have been reported in Rock Island County.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 4,029 total COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 494 in Stark County.

Across Illinois, new-case numbers have started to drop. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,822 new cases Wednesday, including 107 deaths. New-case counts remained steady between 6,000 and 7,000 per day throughout November and December.