COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Quad-Cities

The first day of the work week signaled an end of the Thanksgiving weekend and a return to the stark realities of the pandemic.

Health officials reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths Monday in the Quad-Citiies — seven in Rock Island County and one in Scott County.

The death toll from the virus is 234 in the Quad-Cities.

According to the Rock Island Health Department, the latest victims were: a woman in her 80s who died in her home and another woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility; a woman and a man in their 70s, who died in their homes; a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized; a man in 50s who had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 50s who died in her home.

The number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County is 148.

The Rock Island Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 25 — bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 8,445.

There are 68 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.