COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Quad-Cities

The first day of the work week signaled an end of the Thanksgiving weekend and a return to the stark realities of the pandemic.
Health officials reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths Monday in the Quad-Citiies — seven in Rock Island County and one in Scott County.
The death toll from the virus is 234 in the Quad-Cities.
According to the Rock Island Health Department, the latest victims were: a woman in her 80s who died in her home and another woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility; a woman and a man in their 70s, who died in their homes; a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized; a man in 50s who had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 50s who died in her home.
The number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County is 148.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 25 — bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 8,445.
There are 68 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
“We fear the Quad-Cities will see surge of cases because of the Thanksgiving holiday,” Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “We urge anyone who attended a holiday gathering with people from outside of their own household to watch for symptoms and get tested as quickly as possible.”
Any Illinois resident can get a test at a community-based testing site, regardless of symptoms. A temporary testing site will be set up Dec. 5 and 6 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On the Illinois side, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 2,728 COVID-19 in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 269 cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 17.9% for Henry County and 17.3% for Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 6,190 new cases Monday. The state has confirmed 726,304 infections and linked 12,278 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Along with the additional death, Scott County saw 79 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its total to 11,294 infections since the start of the pandemic.
The county's death toll is 86.
Iowa health officials reported 1,495 new cases Monday. The state has confirmed 229,458 COVID-19 infections and 2,403 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
