COVID-19 linked to a pair of Q-C deaths, new infections explode across both Iowa and Illinois

If the headline sounds familiar, or repetitive, it's because the local COVID-19 story line remains one of death and new infections.
Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the Quad-Cities' total to 130.
The Rock Island Health Department said the latest COVID-19-related death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 97.
“We offer our sympathies to his family and friends.,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all must continue to take the precautions of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands to protect all Quad Citizens.”
Rock Island health officials confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 3,653. There are 29 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County - an increase of four patients since hospitalization numbers were reported Thursday.
COVID-19 cases showed no signs of slowing in Scott County, as health officials confirmed 66 news cases - giving the county 155 new cases in the last two days. The county has confirmed 3,856 new infections since the start of the pandemic and 33 deaths have now been linked to the virus.
The virus continues to move through Iowa, as health officials said 1,303 new cases were confirmed Friday, raising the state's total to 104,735. All told, 1,521 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
An explosion of new positive cases continued across Illinois Friday, as state officials confirmed 4,504 new cases - just one day after the state set a single-day record with 4,015 new cases Thursday.
Illinois health officials have confirmed 336,174 new cases since the start of the pandemic and linked 9,165 deaths to the virus.
