COVID-19 linked to a pair of Q-C deaths, new infections explode across both Iowa and Illinois

If the headline sounds familiar, or repetitive, it's because the local COVID-19 story line remains one of death and new infections.

Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the Quad-Cities' total to 130.

The Rock Island Health Department said the latest COVID-19-related death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 97.

“We offer our sympathies to his family and friends.,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all must continue to take the precautions of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands to protect all Quad Citizens.”

Rock Island health officials confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 3,653. There are 29 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County - an increase of four patients since hospitalization numbers were reported Thursday.