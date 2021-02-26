COVID-19 linked to death in Scott County, over 12,000 Q-C residents fully vaccinated

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County.
The virus has claimed 206 lives in Scott County. The Rock Island County death toll remained at 304.
New cases of COVID-19 remained low Friday, as Rock Island County reported 14 new cases and Scott County reported another 42 cases.
Rock Island County's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 12,845, while Scott County's total cases climbed to 18,256.
Local vaccinations by the numbers
COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Scott County:
- 16,951 first doses
- 6,011 completed the two-dose cycle.
In Iowa, a total of 604,483 total doses have been administered, with 150,538 individuals finished with the two-dose cycle.
COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Rock Island County:
- 23,755 doses administered
- 6,425 completed the two-dose cycle
In Illinois, a total of 2,543,620 doses have been administered.
Rock Island County vaccination information
The Rock Island Health Department asks residents attempting to sign up for a vaccination to not call the health department to schedule a time interval. And for those who use a wheelchair, the health department asks individuals to bring one to the vaccination clinic. Parking lot attendants will be on hand to assist anyone who needs assistance.
Ways to register for vaccination:
- Rock Island County Health Department: Link goes live on our Facebook page and at our website: richd.org
- Jewel Osco: albertsons.com/covidclinic
- Community Health Care: Complete form on CHCQCA.org to be added to waitlist
- Alternatives for the Older Adult has set up a Vaccine Support Center. The toll free phone number is 1-833-382-1314.
Illinois is in vaccination Phase 1A, which covers healthcare workers, as well as Phase 1B, which includes people 65-and-older, frontline essential workers, and people with co-morbidities. Proof of identity, age and employment eligibility will be required to receive the vaccine.
Scott County vaccination information
Scott County continues to receive 2,640 doses of vaccine weekly.
The Scott County Health Department vaccine for the Phase 1B 65+ priority population to the following healthcare partners:
- Genesis Health System: https://www.genesishealth.com/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/vaccine-information/
- UnityPoint Health – Trinity: https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/covid-19-vaccine.aspx
- Community Health Care (CHC): https://www.chcqca.org/covidvaccine
All three health care providers will contact eligible patients to schedule appointments as vaccine supply is received. Patients do not need to contact their provider to schedule an appointment.
Individuals in the 65-and-older group with no provider or with an independent provider can contact the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) at 563-386-7477 for assistance with getting connected to vaccine. While CASI’s physical office is closed, its staff is still available to assist.
According to the Scott County Health Department officials, federal and state vaccine is slowly making its way into a limited number of pharmacies in the community. The Scott County Health Department does not coordinate vaccine supply. Information about vaccine at local pharmacies will be available on the pharmacies' websites.
Administered in Scott County:
- 1st Doses Administered: 16,951
- Scott County residents with first and second dose: 6,011
In Iowa, a total of 604,483 total doses have been administered, with 150,538 individuals finished with the two-dose cycle.
Iowa launches vaccination finder
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the launch of vaccinate.iowa.gov, a new website that provides information about vaccine priority populations and eligibility, resources available for Iowans age 65 and older, and answers to frequently asked questions about vaccine.
The site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter their zip code to find vaccine providers near them. Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages.
To help older Iowans navigate the scheduling process, the Iowa Department of Public Health partnered with 211 to provide a dedicated team of vaccine navigators who will schedule appointments for Iowans age 65 and older who are unable to do so because of technology barriers. The 211 vaccine navigator service will be available starting the week of March 8.