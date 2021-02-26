COVID-19 linked to death in Scott County, over 12,000 Q-C residents fully vaccinated

Administered in Scott County:

- 1st Doses Administered: 16,951

- Scott County residents with first and second dose: 6,011

In Iowa, a total of 604,483 total doses have been administered, with 150,538 individuals finished with the two-dose cycle.

Iowa launches vaccination finder

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the launch of vaccinate.iowa.gov, a new website that provides information about vaccine priority populations and eligibility, resources available for Iowans age 65 and older, and answers to frequently asked questions about vaccine.

The site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter their zip code to find vaccine providers near them. Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages.

To help older Iowans navigate the scheduling process, the Iowa Department of Public Health partnered with 211 to provide a dedicated team of vaccine navigators who will schedule appointments for Iowans age 65 and older who are unable to do so because of technology barriers. The 211 vaccine navigator service will be available starting the week of March 8.

