COVID-19 linked to four deaths in Scott County, Quad-Cities sees 339 new cases

"In Scott County our 14-day positivity rate is 25%. We simply cannot keep up with the demands of contact tracing. We will still be involved in the effort, but the Iowa Department of Public Health will take over the effort."

Health officials in Rock Island County are seeing the same challenges attempting to trace the contacts of those who have been infected. The county's rolling 7-day positivity rate is 15% and the county has consistently recorded over 100 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

Rock Island reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 7,023 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remained 117.

A record 72 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.

The Henry County Health Department death of a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 12 deaths in Henry County have been linked to the virus.

Illinois continued to record stunning numbers of new cases, adding 12,601 Tuesday. State officials have recorded 597,849 cases and 10,875 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday all of Illinois will move to Tier 3 mitigations Friday because of the rampant growth in cases across the state.