COVID-19 linked to four deaths in Scott County, Quad-Cities sees 339 new cases

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers delivered all-too-familiar news Tuesday, reporting four more COVID-19-related deaths.
The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County is 61.
Along with the sobering news of more death, Rivers said Iowa health officials reported 194 new infections, raising the county's total case count since the start of the pandemic to 8,886.
Iowa continued to be awash in new COVID-19 cases, as state officials reported 3,081 new cases Tuesday. Iowa has recorded 191,413 cases and 2,028 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa's rising number of COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed most local health department's efforts to contact trace. The Scott County Health Department, along with every other health department in the state, will relinquish all contract tracing to the Iowa Department of Public Health this week.
Rivers said more local resources will be devoted to helping schools plan safety measures and directed toward helping long-term care facilities.
"We have seen an explosion of cases in our area," Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "In Scott County we are averaging about 300 cases a day — and we have days as high as 400 cases. For comparison, we had 321 cases in all of June.
Support Local Journalism
"In Scott County our 14-day positivity rate is 25%. We simply cannot keep up with the demands of contact tracing. We will still be involved in the effort, but the Iowa Department of Public Health will take over the effort."
Health officials in Rock Island County are seeing the same challenges attempting to trace the contacts of those who have been infected. The county's rolling 7-day positivity rate is 15% and the county has consistently recorded over 100 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.
Rock Island reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 7,023 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remained 117.
A record 72 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.
The Henry County Health Department death of a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 12 deaths in Henry County have been linked to the virus.
Illinois continued to record stunning numbers of new cases, adding 12,601 Tuesday. State officials have recorded 597,849 cases and 10,875 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday all of Illinois will move to Tier 3 mitigations Friday because of the rampant growth in cases across the state.
Pritzker also joined Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in a social media video to encourage people to remain safe heading into the holiday season.
In a joint press release, the governors asked people to "work together" because "we are all on the same team."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.