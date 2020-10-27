COVID-19 linked to four more Q-C deaths, officials warn against scams

Hill said contact tracers working at the Rock Island County Health Department use a statewide data system that calls from (312) 777-1999.

"Even though it’s a Chicago number, Rock Island County Health Department workers are calling you. Please pick up," Hill explained.

Contact tracers from the Rock Island Health Department may use numbers which start as the 309 area code, followed by 558 as the first three digits. They may call from a health department which starts with the 309 area code followed by 737 as the first three digits.

In Scott County, contact tracers will call from numbers that start 563-326.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig also took on the idea COVID-19 is "blown out of proportion" and "will be over after the election."

" ... Contact tracers from both health departments have conducted in-depth interviews with more than 90% of the 8,000 individuals who have tested positive in our counties," Ludwig said. "These are individuals who voluntarily tested based on showing signs of illness or being in close contact to someone with COVID-19. These people are real. Their stories are real. Their symptoms are real. This virus is real.