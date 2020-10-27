COVID-19 linked to four more Q-C deaths, officials warn against scams

The virus which has no known cure brought more death to the Quad-Cities.
The Q-C's COVID-19-related death toll hit 142 Tuesday, as Scott County reported three more deaths to put its total at 41 since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County confirmed another death, the 101st since March.
COVID-19 infection continued its steady spread throughout both sides of the Mississippi River. Health officials said 122 new cases were confirmed in Scott and Rock Island counties, with the former confirming 68 cases Tuesday and the latter another 54 cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, 8,870 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Q-C — 4,619 in Scott County and another 4,251 in Rock Island County.
After confirming the numbers in the first of what has become twice-weekly briefings from the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition, health officials took on a number of misconceptions and some of the misinformation spread about the virus.
Rock Island Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill opened the briefing with information about scams operating under the guise of contact tracers.
"Contact tracing is a basic and free public health infection control measure, and it is confidential. Your contacts only will be told that they were exposed to the virus — they will not be told your name," Hill said. "We will never ask you or any of your contacts for financial information, payment for services or your Social Security number. Anybody who does is a scammer. Please note the number that called you and alert your local police department."
Hill said contact tracers working at the Rock Island County Health Department use a statewide data system that calls from (312) 777-1999.
"Even though it’s a Chicago number, Rock Island County Health Department workers are calling you. Please pick up," Hill explained.
Contact tracers from the Rock Island Health Department may use numbers which start as the 309 area code, followed by 558 as the first three digits. They may call from a health department which starts with the 309 area code followed by 737 as the first three digits.
In Scott County, contact tracers will call from numbers that start 563-326.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig also took on the idea COVID-19 is "blown out of proportion" and "will be over after the election."
" ... Contact tracers from both health departments have conducted in-depth interviews with more than 90% of the 8,000 individuals who have tested positive in our counties," Ludwig said. "These are individuals who voluntarily tested based on showing signs of illness or being in close contact to someone with COVID-19. These people are real. Their stories are real. Their symptoms are real. This virus is real.
"While politics may dictate the federal response to this virus, this virus will not magically disappear after the election. I can guarantee that after the outcome of the presidential election is decided we will continue to have spread of the virus, people will continue to show symptoms of the virus, people will continue to test positive for the virus, and we will continue to contact trace to help stop it."
The virus claimed its eighth victim Tuesday in Henry County. The Henry County Health department said the virus was linked to man in his 60s.
Health officials in Illinois confirmed another 4,000 new cases Tuesday, putting the state's total at 382,985 since the start of the pandemic. Officials linked 9,568 deaths to COVID-19.
Iowa health officials confirmed 1,026 new cases Tuesday, putting the state's total at 117,685 since March. So far, the state has linked 1,659 deaths to the virus.
