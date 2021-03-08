COVID-19 linked to one RICO death, National Guard opens vaccine site in RICO

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19-related death for the first time since Feb. 23 — a span of 14 days.

Monday's death is just the third linked to the virus in Rock Island County since Feb. 12. There have been 305 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health did not report a death Monday in Scott County. The death toll in the county is 213.

Vaccination expansion for RICO

Late Monday the Rock Island County Health Department announced it will work with the Illinois National Guard to open a six-day-a-week COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Milan starting Tuesday, March 9.

The site is located at the Camden Centre, 2701 E. 1st St., Milan, formerly known as the Milan Community Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal clinic days will be Monday-Saturday.

Drivers will be able to enter the parking lot only from the Milan Beltway. They will exit onto U.S. 67. Signs will direct drivers.

Appointments must be made in advance. Online links for all clinics this week are available at 6 p.m. Monday on the Rock Island Health Department's Facebook page and our website, richd.org.