COVID-19 linked to one RICO death, National Guard opens vaccine site in RICO

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19-related death for the first time since Feb. 23 — a span of 14 days.
Monday's death is just the third linked to the virus in Rock Island County since Feb. 12. There have been 305 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not report a death Monday in Scott County. The death toll in the county is 213.
Vaccination expansion for RICO
Late Monday the Rock Island County Health Department announced it will work with the Illinois National Guard to open a six-day-a-week COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Milan starting Tuesday, March 9.
The site is located at the Camden Centre, 2701 E. 1st St., Milan, formerly known as the Milan Community Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal clinic days will be Monday-Saturday.
Drivers will be able to enter the parking lot only from the Milan Beltway. They will exit onto U.S. 67. Signs will direct drivers.
Appointments must be made in advance. Online links for all clinics this week are available at 6 p.m. Monday on the Rock Island Health Department's Facebook page and our website, richd.org.
Those attempting to register for a slot must put in a voucher code that will accompany the Facebook and website postings. The Moderna vaccine will be available Tuesday-Thursday, and Pfizer will be offered Friday-Saturday. We will post which vaccine is available daily on our Facebook page. Availability of future vaccines will be dependent on supply.
The new registration process is required by the Illinois Department of Public Health for National Guard-assisted sites.
The Rock Island County Health Department is expected to use this process instead of Signup Genius going forward and will announce when links will be available for future clinics later this week after we evaluate the process.
Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine at the Camden Centre site are strongly urged to receive their second dose there, too. You will leave the site with a second-dose appointment.
Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Illinois include:
- Phase 1A: healthcare workers
- Phase 1B: Illinois residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers, including first responders; educators; food manufacturing and ag workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers and inmates; U.S. Postal workers; public transit employees; grocery store workers; and daycare staff
- Phase 1B Plus: Illinois residents between the ages of 16 and 64 with qualifying high-risk medical conditions, including: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; diabetes; heart condition; immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant; obesity; pregnancy; pulmonary disease; and sickle cell disease
The clinic is inside the Camden Centre and is staffed by National Guard soldiers; Rock Island County Health Department employees and managers; volunteers from RICHD’s Medical Reserve Corps; Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies; Village of Milan police officers; Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency leaders; and medical team members contracted by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Local vaccinations, by the numbers
Along with falling death numbers, the most welcome local COVID-19 news has been the escalating vaccination rate on both sides of the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday 13,044 resident of Scott County have completed the vaccination. That's a rate of 7.5%.
The numbers are similar on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, where state health officials reported 12,488 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's a vaccination rate of 8.7%.
What does that mean in terms of regional numbers? All told, 25,532 Q-C residents have completed the vaccination cycle — a 7.8% vaccination rate.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Health officials in Iowa reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Scott County, as the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic increased to 18,444.
Iowa health officials reported 216 new cases statewide Monday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 367,259. Across Iowa, 5,559 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The Rock Island Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 statistics Saturday or Sunday. Monday's report saw an increase of 57 cases in the county — an average of 19 new cases a day over the three-day span.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new cases Monday. All told, the state has confirmed 1,199,517 cases and linked 20,767 deaths to COVID-19 since the pandemic started last March.
Demand for convalescent plasma falls
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announced plans to phase out COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations effective March 26. With the recent decrease in hospitalization rates for COVID-19, demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma, or CCP, has dropped to the point at which current inventories are sufficient to meet projections of patient need.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor services team first began working with donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in April 2020, when the first donors in the area who recovered from a COVID-19 infection became eligible to donate. According to a news release from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, during 11 months of collection, 2,508 donors gave more than 6,600 units of CCP for patient care.
The Mississippi Regional Blood Center asked donors who currently have appointments to make a CCP donation on or before March 26 to keep their appointment, but will no longer process new referrals for CCP donation.