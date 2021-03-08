COVID-19 linked to one RICO death, over 25K vaccinated in the Quad-Cities

Health officials in Iowa reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Scott County, as the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic increased to 18,444.

Iowa health officials reported 216 new cases statewide Monday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 367,259. Across Iowa, 5,559 deaths have been linked to the virus.

The Rock Island Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 statistics Saturday or Sunday. Monday's report saw an increase of 57 cases in the county — an average of 19 new cases a day over the three-day span.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new cases Monday. All told, the state has confirmed 1,199,517 cases and linked 20,767 deaths to COVID-19 since the pandemic started last March.

Demand for convalescent plasma falls

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announced plans to phase out COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations effective March 26. With the recent decrease in hospitalization rates for COVID-19, demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma, or CCP, has dropped to the point at which current inventories are sufficient to meet projections of patient need.