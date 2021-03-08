COVID-19 linked to one RICO death, over 25K vaccinated in the Quad-Cities

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19-related death for the first time since Feb. 23 — a span of 14 days.
Monday's death is just the third linked to the virus in Rock Island County since Feb. 12. There have been 305 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not report a death Monday in Scott County. The death toll in the county is 213.
Local vaccinations, by the numbers
Along with falling death numbers, the most welcome local COVID-19 news has been the escalating vaccination rate on both sides of the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday 13,044 resident of Scott County have completed the vaccination. That's a rate of 7.5%.
The numbers are similar on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, where state health officials reported 12,488 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's a vaccination rate of 8.7%.
What does that mean in terms of regional numbers? All told, 25,532 Q-C residents have completed the vaccination cycle — a 7.8% vaccination rate.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Health officials in Iowa reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Scott County, as the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic increased to 18,444.
Iowa health officials reported 216 new cases statewide Monday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 367,259. Across Iowa, 5,559 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The Rock Island Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 statistics Saturday or Sunday. Monday's report saw an increase of 57 cases in the county — an average of 19 new cases a day over the three-day span.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new cases Monday. All told, the state has confirmed 1,199,517 cases and linked 20,767 deaths to COVID-19 since the pandemic started last March.
Demand for convalescent plasma falls
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announced plans to phase out COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations effective March 26. With the recent decrease in hospitalization rates for COVID-19, demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma, or CCP, has dropped to the point at which current inventories are sufficient to meet projections of patient need.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor services team first began working with donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in April 2020, when the first donors in the area who recovered from a COVID-19 infection became eligible to donate. According to a news release from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, during 11 months of collection, 2,508 donors gave more than 6,600 units of CCP for patient care.