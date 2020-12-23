COVID-19 linked to two more deaths in Quad-Cities, 146 dead this month

Quad-Cities health officials reported two more deaths Wednesday from COVID-19-related causes — one each in Rock Island and Scott counties.

The days leading up to Christmas have not been kind for those sickened by the virus. Since Friday, Dec. 18, the Quad-Cities has lost 32 people to COVID-19 — 18 in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.

The month of December has been cruel, too. Since Dec. 1, a combined 146 deaths in Rock Island and Scott counties are linked to the virus. That's an average of 6.6 people per day through the first 22 days of the year.

Rock Island County health officials reported 72 new cases Wednesday, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,391. The death toll in Rock Island County is 228.

In the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,528 COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 416 cases in Stark County.

New case counts remained high throughout Illinois, as state officials reported 6,762 new cases Wednesday, increasing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 918,070. Since March, 15,547 deaths are linked to the virus.