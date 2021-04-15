COVID-19 moving through younger population, Q-C hospitalizations continue to tumble

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 13,932.

Troubling signals are found digging deeper into those numbers.

A look at the age demographic behind Thursday's COVID-19 case count illustrates a deeply troubling trend that has spurred repeated warnings from local health officials. Of the 31 new cases reported Thursday in Rock Island County, 25 were persons are between the ages of 13 and 59. That's 80.6% of the cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, bringing the total to 20,289.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also provides some detailed demographic information about the age of Scott County residents testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the last seven days.

The 18-to-29 age group leads the county, accounting for 22% of infections over the last seven days. The 30-to-39 age groups is next, accounting for 20% of all new cases in the same time frame.

In fact, in Scott County those between the ages of 18 and 59 account for 60% of all new COVID-19 cases over the course of the last seven days.

Hospitalization numbers reverse course