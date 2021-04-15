COVID-19 moving through younger population, Q-C hospitalizations continue to tumble

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 13,932.
Troubling signals are found digging deeper into those numbers.
A look at the age demographic behind Thursday's COVID-19 case count illustrates a deeply troubling trend that has spurred repeated warnings from local health officials. Of the 31 new cases reported Thursday in Rock Island County, 25 were persons are between the ages of 13 and 59. That's 80.6% of the cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, bringing the total to 20,289.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also provides some detailed demographic information about the age of Scott County residents testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the last seven days.
The 18-to-29 age group leads the county, accounting for 22% of infections over the last seven days. The 30-to-39 age groups is next, accounting for 20% of all new cases in the same time frame.
In fact, in Scott County those between the ages of 18 and 59 account for 60% of all new COVID-19 cases over the course of the last seven days.
Hospitalization numbers reverse course
After spiking late last week and early this week, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are falling.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 16 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. That's a drop of five patients over the course of 24 hours.
On Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms. It marked the third-straight day where hospitalizations fell at Trinity.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday — one day after reporting a patient count of 32.
Genesis Health System reported an unspecified number of discharges lowered the patient count to 32 patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday — one day after reporting 48 patients.
The falling hospitalization numbers come as test-positivity rates remain high in Scott County and UnityPoint-Trinity. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's seven-day positivity rate stands at 10.9% - just over double the state-wide rate.
The seven-day rate at Trinity is 16.95%.
Warning for Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 4,679 COVID-19 cases in Heanry County since the start of the pandemic, and another 603 total cases in Stark County.
Positivity rates in Region 2 and the two counties are on the rise. The latest seven-day test positivity rate is 8.8% in Region 2, 6.4% Henry County and a startling 23.8% in Stark County.
Health officials in Henry and Stark counties warned the rising rates could force a roll back of wider openings and put individuals at risk.
“We have received many complaints about local food establishments and bars not following or enforcing current Covid-19 mitigation measures," said Dorothy David, Director of Environmental Health Services with the Henry and Stark County Health Department. "We have seen, and heard first-hand, of local businesses not observing occupancy or masking guidelines.
"Therefore, we are alerting local residents and businesses to not put themselves, their employees, and their patrons at risk of COVID infection and thus State and Regional rollbacks. The fact is, at this point, continued non-compliance and flouting is putting local businesses themselves at risk."