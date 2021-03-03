COVID-19 new-case count rises for second straight day in Q-C

Health officials reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — marking the second time in as many days the case count increased.
The number of new positive cases has at least doubled each day since Monday.
The week started with Rock Island and Scott County health officials reporting a total of eight new cases Monday — four in each county.
On Tuesday, the number of new positive tests across the Q-C increased to 24 — 10 in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.
By Wednesday there were 26 new cases reported in Scott County and another 26 in Rock Island County.
The increased number of new COVID-19 cases could be a result of an uptick in testing. But as Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz pointed out in the fall of 2020, COVID-19 testing is not randomly administered to populations. Tests are most often triggered by people experiencing symptoms or individuals who believe they have been exposed to someone who already tested positive for the virus.
Test positivity in two states
Both the Iowa and Illinois departments of public health provide rolling test positivity rates for counties. But deeper dives into those numbers follow distinctly different paths.
The Iowa Department of Public Health provides the seven-day rolling positivity rate for each county — which stood at 3% Wednesday, based on 85 positive cases in the last seven-day time span.
Scott County's year-long test positivity rate is available. As of Wednesday, Scott County recorded 18,326 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. That number is based on the 110,582 tests administered in the county.
Those numbers show Scott County's year-long positivity rate is 16.5%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the last seven-day test positivity rate in Rock Island County — a period that ended Feb. 28 — at 2.4%.
There is virtually no information on the year-long positivity rate, however. While the Illinois health officials update the number of new cases at the county level daily, there is no clear disclosure of year-long testing numbers for counties.
COVID-19 by the numbers
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Q-C Wednesday. The death toll in Rock Island County is 304, while the total number of deaths related to the virus in Scott County is 210.
The total number of positive tests in Rock Island is 12,905, while 18,362 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Scott County.