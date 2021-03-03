COVID-19 new-case count rises for second straight day in Q-C

Health officials reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — marking the second time in as many days the case count increased.

The number of new positive cases has at least doubled each day since Monday.

The week started with Rock Island and Scott County health officials reporting a total of eight new cases Monday — four in each county.

On Tuesday, the number of new positive tests across the Q-C increased to 24 — 10 in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.

By Wednesday there were 26 new cases reported in Scott County and another 26 in Rock Island County.

The increased number of new COVID-19 cases could be a result of an uptick in testing. But as Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz pointed out in the fall of 2020, COVID-19 testing is not randomly administered to populations. Tests are most often triggered by people experiencing symptoms or individuals who believe they have been exposed to someone who already tested positive for the virus.

Test positivity in two states

