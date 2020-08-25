COVID-19 outbreak forces Cambridge schools to go to remote learning

Akers said the move is painful, but the best at this time for the well-being of the 480 students Pre K-12 at Cambridge, their families as well as staff and their families.

"The school board and my two principals have struggled since last week with the question of deciding to go to remote learning,'' Akers wrote. "It's very difficult when you know how hard it is on families but at the end of the day the safety of the students and staff and the safety of their families who they return home to each night took priority and rightfully so. It has been the hardest decision in 13 years of being a superintendent. We have been working daily with the Henry County Emergency Management Team, Henry County Health Department, and the Regional Office of Education in our decision making process.

"This is a tough long-term choice but with the current surge in cases and with Labor Day, a holiday typically with a lot of exposure for families, we are worried we will be right back where we started from last week,'' Akers added. "The district believes the inconsistency of opening and closing is worse than a long-term decision which allows us to set up programs for our students. We are in the phase which allows us to bring small groups in and the principals are working this week to do just that as soon as possible. Both principals will be sending out emails later today with more information.''