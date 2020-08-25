COVID-19 outbreak forces Cambridge schools to go to remote learning

A recent COVID-19 cluster among staff has Cambridge District 227 headed for remote learning.
In a letter posted Monday on the district's website, Thomas Akers, superintendent for Cambridge District 227, announced all district buildings would close and Cambridge schools will go to remote learning beginning Friday, Aug. 28.
This includes Cambridge Junior/Senior High School and Cambridge Elementary. remote learning is expected to last through Oct. 9.
"The concern was with our elementary school staff,'' Akers said in an email response to questions about the situation.
The response below is part of a letter sent to parents of students in the district on Tuesday by District 227 administration.
"We are working with the county officials and due to so many staff being put into quarantine for either of the two reasons, exposure or possible positive test results, we were simply unable to put enough staff in classrooms to teach the students and run the school, leaving us with the only choice of shutting down to allow deep cleaning of both buildings and time to clear staff members to return to work. We are not allowed to share with you a lot of details due to confidentiality however, thankfully, the county officials are not concerned about any exposure to our students from staff which is a second reason for this emergency shutdown to keep our kids and their families safe.''
Akers said the move is painful, but the best at this time for the well-being of the 480 students Pre K-12 at Cambridge, their families as well as staff and their families.
"The school board and my two principals have struggled since last week with the question of deciding to go to remote learning,'' Akers wrote. "It's very difficult when you know how hard it is on families but at the end of the day the safety of the students and staff and the safety of their families who they return home to each night took priority and rightfully so. It has been the hardest decision in 13 years of being a superintendent. We have been working daily with the Henry County Emergency Management Team, Henry County Health Department, and the Regional Office of Education in our decision making process.
"This is a tough long-term choice but with the current surge in cases and with Labor Day, a holiday typically with a lot of exposure for families, we are worried we will be right back where we started from last week,'' Akers added. "The district believes the inconsistency of opening and closing is worse than a long-term decision which allows us to set up programs for our students. We are in the phase which allows us to bring small groups in and the principals are working this week to do just that as soon as possible. Both principals will be sending out emails later today with more information.''
Still in Phase IV of Governor J.D. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Program, Cambridge school buildings — though not open for in-person learning until Oct. 9 — will not shut down after Friday. The district will work to continue to provide in-person services for students in special education, RTI, and Title/travel students. Akers says the district will work to establish in-person opportunities for students in drivers education, vocational classes, athletics, and other small groups if they are deemed safe.
Cambridge High School also co-ops golf, cross-country, basketball and volleyball as well as baseball, softball and track with Alwood High School. Akers said golf and cross country meets will go on as scheduled.
"As of right now we are still allowing both cross country and golf and continue to monitor our athletes every day per the IHSA guideline,'' he said.
