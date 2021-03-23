COVID-19 positivity rate rises again in Scott County

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county Tuesday. Rock Island County's death toll remained 306, while the total number of virus-linked deaths in Scott County is 224.

Vaccine expansion in Scott County

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced beginning April 5, all Iowa adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, if vaccine supply increases as expected.

"If we find that on April 5, all Iowa adults are eligible, this will be a good sign," Thoreson said. "It will mean that there is confidence that the vaccine supply that will come into the state each week will be increasing to a level where it will begin to be more readily available. This is something we have been waiting for since the first vaccines arrived in Scott County in December."

Thoreson did offer some words of caution.

"As we have seen with all of the vaccine eligibility transitions that have taken place over the last three months, just because all adults may become eligible on April 5, does not mean every adult will be able to get a dose of vaccine of April 5," Thoreson said. "It will take weeks and maybe months for supply to fully arrive, vaccine appointments to be created and scheduled, and for vaccines to be given.