COVID-19 positivity rate rises again in Scott County

Warning signs are flashing once again.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9% Tuesday — a 4% increase in just five days. In fact, last Friday's positivity rate of 5% was a jump of a little more than 1% over the course of two days.
The statistic is a troubling one as safety standards are increasingly loosened all over the Quad-Cities — especially in Scott County after Iowa dropped all mandatory masking-and-distancing requirements.
Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said a decrease in the number of tests could increase the positivity rate, and recognized an increase in the number of positive test results throughout Scott County.
Just over three weeks ago, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz warned of an upward climb in Scott County's positivity rate. Both Katz and Thoreson have strongly recommended Scott County residents continue to mask and distance in public and avoid large groups.
Iowa's positivity rate also has climbed from under 4% to 4.4%.
On the Illinois side of the Q-C, Rock Island County's positivity rate dropped from 3.0% on March 13 to 2.4% on March 20.
In terms of new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 41 new cases in Scott County Tuesday, giving the county 18,847 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County reported 21 new cases Tuesday, and the total number of cases since last March is now 13,237.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county Tuesday. Rock Island County's death toll remained 306, while the total number of virus-linked deaths in Scott County is 224.
Vaccine expansion in Scott County
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced beginning April 5, all Iowa adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, if vaccine supply increases as expected.
"If we find that on April 5, all Iowa adults are eligible, this will be a good sign," Thoreson said. "It will mean that there is confidence that the vaccine supply that will come into the state each week will be increasing to a level where it will begin to be more readily available. This is something we have been waiting for since the first vaccines arrived in Scott County in December."
Thoreson did offer some words of caution.
"As we have seen with all of the vaccine eligibility transitions that have taken place over the last three months, just because all adults may become eligible on April 5, does not mean every adult will be able to get a dose of vaccine of April 5," Thoreson said. "It will take weeks and maybe months for supply to fully arrive, vaccine appointments to be created and scheduled, and for vaccines to be given.
"The April 5 date that was announced is approximately two weeks away and we know a lot can take place between now and then. So we in public health remain cautiously optimistic about what the next two weeks holds."
Vaccination expansion in Rock Island County
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig addressed Illinois' vaccination expansion slated for April 12.
"This week, higher education staff, government workers and media members became eligible. Next Monday, food and beverage workers, construction workers and religious leaders will get their shot. Then on April 12, everyone gets their turn," Ludwig said.
Ludwig made it clear the clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan is ready for an influx of people.
"The team of health department staff and volunteers, 63 National Guard soldiers, and more than 20 contract nurses can vaccinate up to 6,000 people a week, depending on vaccine supply," Ludwig explained. "Add to this total slots available at our healthcare and pharmacy partners and you can start to see that the end of this whole ordeal."
Ludwig also addressed ongoing concerns about vaccine accessibility.
"We know that not every person age 65 and older has been able to get vaccinated yet. We are getting through the waiting lists created through our partnership with Alternatives for the Older Adult. CEO Kathy Weiman and her team have been shepherding thousands of older Rock Island County residents through the Milan clinic and will continue until every person on their list has been fully vaccinated," Ludwig said.
Ludwig pointed out much of registration process has been online and asked family members and friends to consider helping older residents and those without consistent internet access to sign up for the vaccine.
Alternatives is taking calls only from Rock Island County residents who are 60 and older. Those residents who qualify can call toll-free 833-382-1314 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Once the 60 and older population has been vaccinated, Alternatives will transition this support over to the QCON-Hub (a collaboration of more than 80 partner agencies). That contact information will be shared in the coming week.