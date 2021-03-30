COVID-19 positivity rate sparks more warnings from public health officials

As COVID-19 positivity rates make an unwelcome late-March comeback all across the Quad-Cities, Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson offered an analogy the same day the NCAA men's and women's college basketball seasons continued Elite Eight play.

"We need a full-court press to shut COVID down," Thoreson said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "We are seeing more people having to get tested, and we are seeing hospitalizations go up.

"But now is not the time to stop following the simple guidelines that can protect us. We have to continue to wear masks and social distance and wash our hands. I know people are tired of hearing those words. I'm tired of saying those words. And we're all tired of having to follow them. But we can't give up now."

Scott County's most troubling statistic is the test positivity rate, which stood at 11% Tuesday. In mid-March that number hovered between 3% and 4%, but by last Friday ballooned to 10%.

Rock Island County's positivity rate jumped to 4.6% this week after falling to a low of 2.6% just 10 days ago.

Down to single-digits in mid-March, the number in Rock Island County hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus is now 19 people.