COVID-19 positivity rate sparks more warnings from Q-C public health officials

As COVID-19 positivity rates make an unwelcome late-March comeback all across the Quad-Cities, Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson offered an analogy the same day the NCAA men's and women's college basketball seasons continued Elite Eight play.
"We need a full-court press to shut COVID down," Thoreson said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "We are seeing more people having to get tested, and we are seeing hospitalizations go up.
"But now is not the time to stop following the simple guidelines that can protect us. We have to continue to wear masks and social distance and wash our hands. I know people are tired of hearing those words. I'm tired of saying those words. And we're all tired of having to follow them. But we can't give up now."
Scott County's most troubling statistic is the test positivity rate, which stood at 11% Tuesday. In mid-March that number hovered between 3% and 4%, but by last Friday ballooned to 10%.
Rock Island County's positivity rate jumped to 4.6% this week after falling to a low of 2.6% just 10 days ago.
Down to single-digits in mid-March, the number in Rock Island County hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus is now 19 people.
In an attempt to out-race the positivity rate, the Rock Island County Health Department received clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health to dispense with all vaccine requirements and opened the vaccination clinic to anyone over the age of 16.
During Tuesday's press briefing, Thoreson said Scott County has not heard from state health officials if enough vaccine will be available to make all adults eligible for the planned April 5 expansion. She noted more information could come from Gov. Kim Reynolds later this week.
Thoreson and public health officials from Rock Island County admit that over 12 months of the same message can be more readily ignored as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly available.
And the the same public health officials are worried about a new COVID-19 trend.
"We are seeing rising case counts — especially in young people," Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said earlier this week. "The pandemic has been really hard on young people because it is a drastic change. We just need people to be more careful, follow the guidelines and be patient."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Rock Island County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,412.
The deaths of 307 Rock Island County residents have been linked to the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,680 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 15.11% of the county's population.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases since last March to 19,278.
Health officials have linked 226 deaths in Scott County to COVID-19-related causes.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 29,838 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated — 17.2% of the county's population.
Help with vaccinations
Iowans 65 and older, or those under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, who have barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment can call 211 or 800-244-7431 and a vaccine navigator will assist them with scheduling a vaccine appointment. Translation services are available.
Vaccine navigators are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.