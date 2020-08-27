COVID-19 rages through Iowa, claims another life in RICO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19-related death toll in Rock Island County increased by one Thursday, while the state across the Mississippi River set a record for confirmed coronavirus cases with close to 1,500.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility was the latest COVID-19-related death. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County increased to 57.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of newly infected people we’re reporting today is 45. Younger people who aren’t as sick or who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms can spread the virus to people who can become life-threateningly ill. Please give all in our community the best chance to avoid infection by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

In addition, the health department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,123. There are 13 patients hospitalized in the county.

Ludwig said masks would now be a part of life for all Illinois residents.