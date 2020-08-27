COVID-19 rages through Iowa, claims another life in RICO

The COVID-19-related death toll in Rock Island County increased by one Thursday, while the state across the Mississippi River set a record for confirmed coronavirus cases with close to 1,500.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility was the latest COVID-19-related death. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County increased to 57.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of newly infected people we’re reporting today is 45. Younger people who aren’t as sick or who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms can spread the virus to people who can become life-threateningly ill. Please give all in our community the best chance to avoid infection by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”
In addition, the health department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,123. There are 13 patients hospitalized in the county.
Ludwig said masks would now be a part of life for all Illinois residents.
"Masks are mandated in the state — that means that everyone going into any establishment in Illinois must wear a mask," Ludwig said. "This is because of rapidly rising case counts in the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 227,334. There were 24 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday as the statewide death toll from the disease reached 7,977.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said laboratories processed 44,510 COVID-19 tests since Wednesday, which made for a single-day positivity rate of 3.8%. The rolling statewide average positivity rate for the seven-day period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 stood at 4.1%.
Virus-related deaths were reported in 11 of the state’s 102 counties.
Iowa's statistics were stark.
Health officials confirmed 1,468 new cases Thursday — easily surpassing the previous one-day record total of 1,284 on April 25. And in that same time period there were 20 more deaths to raise Iowa's total to 1,081.
Iowa's total of confirmed positive cases is 59,702.
Scott County Health officials said 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were added Thursday, bringing the total of the previous three days to 95. The county has a total of 2,094 confirmed cases, and the death toll remained at 19.
In Story County, where Iowa State University is located, 28% of tests reported Wednesday were positive. In Johnson County, where the University of Iowa is centered, it was 25%, according to state data.
Many K-12 schools returned to classes this week, and Iowa data shows nine districts are located in counties that have a 14-day positivity rate higher than 15%, which is the threshold the state established for schools to seek online learning instead of required classroom lessons.
State statistics show Scott County has a 14-day positivity rate of 7%
The 15% level is three times higher than recommended by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scott County's rate is 2% higher.
During a press conference Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she has signed a new public health disaster proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in Black Hawk (Waterloo and Cedar Falls), Johnson (Iowa City), Linn (Cedar Rapids), Dallas (Des Moines' western suburbs), Polk (Des Moines) and Story (Ames) counties.
Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Iowa health officials reported 45,362 are recovered. That means 499 people were reported as recovered in the previous 24 hours.
Cancellation
The Farmall Local 1309 reunion scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has been canceled because of the coronavirus and restrictions on gatherings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!