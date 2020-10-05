 Skip to main content
COVID-19-related causes claim another person in Rock Island County, death toll now 86
COVID-19-related causes claim another person in Rock Island County, death toll now 86

Officials at the Rock Island Health Department found themselves in a sadly familiar place Monday afternoon: Extending condolences to the friends and family of yet another person who died of complications related to COVID-19.

The latest victim was a woman in her 90s living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 86.

Through Monday, 64 of Rock Island County's 86 COVID-19-related deaths have been residents of long-term care centers, or 74.4%. The vast majority of long-term care cases can be traced to four facilities, where 53 of the 64 confirmed cases were residents, or 82.8%.

The Rock Island Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number to 3,298. There are 22 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 699 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and another 56 confirmed cases in Stark County.

Illinois health officials reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total to 303,394. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,805 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Residents of long-term care facilities across Illinois have accounted 4,687, or 53.3%, of COVID-19-related deaths.

Scott County's death count remained at 29, while Iowa officials reported 18 new cases in the county. The total number of confirmed cases in the county increased to 3,322.

Health officials also reported 382 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, putting the state total at 92,980. A total of 1,387 deaths have been linked to the virus.

