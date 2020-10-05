COVID-19-related causes claim another person in Rock Island County, death toll now 86

Officials at the Rock Island Health Department found themselves in a sadly familiar place Monday afternoon: Extending condolences to the friends and family of yet another person who died of complications related to COVID-19.

The latest victim was a woman in her 90s living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 86.

Through Monday, 64 of Rock Island County's 86 COVID-19-related deaths have been residents of long-term care centers, or 74.4%. The vast majority of long-term care cases can be traced to four facilities, where 53 of the 64 confirmed cases were residents, or 82.8%.

The Rock Island Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number to 3,298. There are 22 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 699 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and another 56 confirmed cases in Stark County.

Illinois health officials reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total to 303,394. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,805 deaths have been linked to the virus.