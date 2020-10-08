COVID-19-related causes claim another Q-C life, virus death toll now 88 in RICO

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise throughout the Quad-Cities Thursday. So did the death toll.
The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed Thursday that a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized was the latest death linked to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 88.
The county health department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total number to 3,380. There are 23 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County, a decrease of four since Wednesday.
Infections across Illinois show no signs of relenting as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 32 additional deaths.
Officials reported a total of 310,700 cases throughout Illinois, including 8,910 deaths.
There have a combined 6,806 combined COVID-19 infections confirmed throughout the Q-C, as Scott County health officials reported 48 new cases Thursday. That puts the county's total infections at 3,426 since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County's death toll remained at 29, giving the Q-C a combined 117 deaths.
Iowa officials also reported an increase in new COVID-19 infections Thursday. The state has recorded 95,853 cases and 1,420 since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties said contact tracing remained one of the top priorities, noting that contact tracers on both sides of the Mississippi are busy as both the number and rate of infections climb.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said community spread — especially in households where multiple people live in close quarters — accounts for how the virus is mainly passed from person to person.
"Wear face coverings in public," Rivers said. "We know there are gatherings and public places where people are not wearing masks.
"And we know in places where everyone wears a mask, spread is much lower."
Rock Island County Public Heath Administrator Nita Ludwig stressed the chances of household spread greatly increase once COVID-19 is introduced.
"We typically see a parent bring it home, and then it is passed to the other parent, then to the children," Ludwig explained. "It is very difficult to isolate in households."
Ludwig also pointed out that the typical person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in close contact with upward of four people before symptoms even start to show.
Long-term care facilities continue to be a source of COVID-19 spread. In Scott County, Kahl Home has reported eight cases, with five recovered. Ridgecrest Village has reported 14 cases, with 11 recoveries.
Long-term care facilities in Illinois report the number of cases and COVID-19-related deaths. In Rock Island County, Centennial Care Center leads with 97 confirmed cases. There have been 13 deaths linked to the virus at Centennial.
Other facilities with high case and death counts include St. Anthony's Continued Care, which has reported a total of 89 cases, with 15 deaths. Heartland Heath Care has reported 47 cases with 10 deaths. Aspen Rehab reported 47 cases and seven deaths.
