COVID-19-related causes claim another Q-C life, virus death toll now 88 in RICO

Health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties said contact tracing remained one of the top priorities, noting that contact tracers on both sides of the Mississippi are busy as both the number and rate of infections climb.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said community spread — especially in households where multiple people live in close quarters — accounts for how the virus is mainly passed from person to person.

"Wear face coverings in public," Rivers said. "We know there are gatherings and public places where people are not wearing masks.

"And we know in places where everyone wears a mask, spread is much lower."

Rock Island County Public Heath Administrator Nita Ludwig stressed the chances of household spread greatly increase once COVID-19 is introduced.

"We typically see a parent bring it home, and then it is passed to the other parent, then to the children," Ludwig explained. "It is very difficult to isolate in households."

Ludwig also pointed out that the typical person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in close contact with upward of four people before symptoms even start to show.