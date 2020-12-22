COVID-19-related causes claim nine more lives in Q-C area

December's COVID-19 death toll continued to mount Tuesday as nine more residents of the Quad-Cities' area died from causes linked to the virus.

Health officials reported six deaths in Rock Island County, two in Scott County, and one in Stark County.

In the five-day span since last Friday, Rock Island and Scott counties have seen 30 deaths — 17 on the Illinois side of the Q-C and another 13 on the Iowa side.

The Q-C death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 368 — a total of 227 in Rock Island and 141 in Scott County.

The six dead reported Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department were: a man in his 90s who died at home; two women in their 60s who were hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

The Stark County Health Department reported the county's 11th COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The individual was a woman in her 80s.

While the local health systems grapple with a steady stream of COVID-19 deaths, area health officials spent part of Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing explaining how the mRNA vaccines work.