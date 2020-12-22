COVID-19-related causes claim nine more lives in Q-C area

December's COVID-19 death toll continued to mount Tuesday as nine more residents of the Quad-Cities' area died from causes linked to the virus.
Health officials reported six deaths in Rock Island County, two in Scott County, and one in Stark County.
In the five-day span since last Friday, Rock Island and Scott counties have seen 30 deaths — 17 on the Illinois side of the Q-C and another 13 on the Iowa side.
The Q-C death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 368 — a total of 227 in Rock Island and 141 in Scott County.
The six dead reported Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department were: a man in his 90s who died at home; two women in their 60s who were hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
The Stark County Health Department reported the county's 11th COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The individual was a woman in her 80s.
While the local health systems grapple with a steady stream of COVID-19 deaths, area health officials spent part of Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing explaining how the mRNA vaccines work.
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz stressed the vaccine does not alter a person's DNA — it simply uses the RNA as a delivery system to jump-start a person's immune system. The RNA is discarded by the body.
Katz also outlined that allergic reactions to the mRNA vaccines have nothing to do with RNA and are reactions to other ingredients used to produce the vaccine. Katz said there are six cases of allergic reactions to the vaccine since widespread roll-out started in the United States, and all cases were minor and treated immediately.
Katz stressed the need for people to continue to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and practice hand hygiene.
"We are close now and people will get an opportunity to get vaccinated," Katz said. "But the goal is stay safe. You don't want to die with the vaccinations on the horizon."
The safety messages from local health officials may have had a broader impact. Scott County reported just 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Rock Island reported 58.
Rock Island County has confirmed 10,319 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Scott County's total case count is 13,538.
The area's hospitals still have relatively high numbers — which is one of the sources of the high death numbers in recent weeks.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported 60 COVID-19 patients in its Q-C area hospitals Tuesday, including 14 in the ICUs.
Hospital capacity utilized in Rock Island is 81%, and 65% in Bettendorf. Trinity's regional ICU operating capacity was at 58% Monday.
The positivity rates at Trinity remained high Tuesday — the daily average testing positivity rate for month of December is 28.44%, while the seven-day day average is 29.10%.
There are 67 Trinity employees out with COVID-19 or suspected infection.
Genesis Health System reported 58 COVID-19 patients Tuesday — 41 in Davenport, 14 in Silvis, one in Aledo, one in DeWitt, and one in Jackson.
Genesis also reported 29 positive tests Monday out of 183 completed tests — a positivity rate of 15.85%.
Health officials in Illinois reported 6,239 new cases Tuesday, driving the state's total to 911,308. Since March, 15,414 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,103 new cases Tuesday, putting the state's total at 269,202. Since the start of the pandemic 3,653 deaths have been linked to the virus.