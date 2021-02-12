COVID-19-related causes claims a life in Scott County, vaccination efforts continue in Q-C

The work week ended with another death in Scott County, as Iowa officials reported one death in the county.
Scott County's death toll is 195.
Staying updated on the vaccination strategies of Rock Island County and Scott County isn't easy, but throughout the week local health officials continued to preach patience.
"Our biggest concern right now is we are expanding the opportunities to get vaccinated — by adding providers — but we aren't seeing an increase in the number of vaccine doses to give to the providers," Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"So we are concerned because it sets up expectations that people will be able to go to a pharmacy or a grocery store and get vaccinated — and that may not be the case because there isn't enough vaccine to go around."
Rock Island vaccination news
The Illinois Department of Public Health made two changes to the vaccine rollout plan this week that will have an impact on how and when doses will be available to the majority of Rock Island County residents.
First, local health departments will be allocated fewer first doses of vaccine to make sure people who received a first dose will get a second dose.
By now, national and state public health leaders had expected that vaccine would be more plentiful and that second-dose shipments would arrive in time.
The Rock Island County Health Department set the second-dose priority for next week, and Tuesday’s clinic is for those who received their first dose at the Jan. 19 clinic.
Rock Island County Health officials plan to follow the schedule of Thursday second-dose registration followed by Friday first-dose registration for the Tuesday public vaccination clinics..
First dose slots could be available at:
- Hy-Vee: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent
- Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
- Jewel Osco: albertsons.com/covidclinic
The second major change was announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday. Starting Feb. 25, vaccination opportunities will be expanded to include Illinoisans with certain underlying health conditions.
Scott County vaccination news
Federally Qualified Health Centers like the Q-C's Community Health Clinic could be in line for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine.
A letter signed by all members of Iowa's House Congressional delegation — including Second Congressional District Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, asks for the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to include Iowa in the White House plan to expand vaccination shipments to FQHCs.
For Scott County residents who already received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from one of the Scott County Health Department’s clinics at the former Sears at NorthPark Mall, the announcement will have no bearing. The Scott County Health Department will administer second-dose shots and will contact people via email for their second dose.
People who scheduled appointments for first- and second-dose vaccines through Walgreens also won’t be affected by this change. The limited, one-time supply of vaccine Walgreens had available is independent from what it receives from Scott County.
Vaccination help for Q-C seniors
Rock Island County seniors call-in line starts Monday, Feb. 15, as Alternatives for the Older Adult, Inc., will take calls from adults ages 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for vaccinations.
The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, assist to book appointments and/or add names to waiting lists to be registered when open appointments are available.
Important details:
- Vaccine Support Center will open Monday, Feb. 15
- Calls will be taken between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- A toll-free number to call will be announced as soon as possible. Watch for information from Alternatives. The QC COVID Coalition will announce it, too, as soon as they know it.
- They may not get you registered but will get you on a waiting list.
- Health officials encourages people to be patient, as the lines may be busy, particularly in the first couple of weeks.
Scott County seniors received quite a bit of vaccination information this week.
The Scott County Health Department announced Tuesday the vaccine supply for the 65-or-older community will be given to Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care to be administered through their clinics.
Those health systems have plans in place to get that population vaccinated, and if you are a patient of those health systems you will be contacted to schedule a vaccine appointment when it is your turn.
If you’ve tried to contact CASI, Scott County officials are asking people to be patient. Leave a voicemail with your name and number. A member of the CASI staff will contact you to gather information. CASI continues to receive a high volume of calls and is working its way through those who have reached out.
Illinois vaccination update
In wider vaccination news, it looks like Federally Qualified Health Centers will get an expanded roll in the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Just one day after elected officials from throughout Iowa sent a letter in support of direct vaccine shipments to Federally Qualified Health Centers in the state, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an expanded partnership with FQHCs across Illinois to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Illinois' partnership will direct vaccine from the state’s allocation to select FQHCs beginning in March. According to a news release, the process builds on a federal program that will begin with 25 FQHCs in certain states and ultimately expand to hundreds of FQHCs across the nation. The change is aimed at administering vaccines to underserved populations including the homeless, migrant workers, public housing residents, and those with limited English proficiency.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday it will begin publicly reporting demographic data on vaccine administration including race and ethnicity. Since moving from Phase 1A to 1B this data has shifted to more closely reflect the overall demographics of the state, but the Illinois Department of Public Health said work "remains to ensure communities of color are fully represented. For more information visit: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.
“This is another step in my mission to weave equity into every one of our goals when it comes to this vaccine rollout — I’ve said since the beginning that what we can’t do is let the vaccine distribution exacerbate inequities that existed long before COVID-19 — inequities that I’m committed to eliminating," Pritzker said. "We need to continue to move thoughtfully through this health crisis to overcome the disadvantages too many people have lived with in our healthcare system for far too long.”
Iowa already reports demographic statistics related to the virus and vaccine distribution.