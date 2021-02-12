COVID-19-related causes claims a life in Scott County, vaccination efforts continue in Q-C

The work week ended with another death in Scott County, as Iowa officials reported one death in the county.

Scott County's death toll is 195.

Staying updated on the vaccination strategies of Rock Island County and Scott County isn't easy, but throughout the week local health officials continued to preach patience.

"Our biggest concern right now is we are expanding the opportunities to get vaccinated — by adding providers — but we aren't seeing an increase in the number of vaccine doses to give to the providers," Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

"So we are concerned because it sets up expectations that people will be able to go to a pharmacy or a grocery store and get vaccinated — and that may not be the case because there isn't enough vaccine to go around."

Rock Island vaccination news

The Illinois Department of Public Health made two changes to the vaccine rollout plan this week that will have an impact on how and when doses will be available to the majority of Rock Island County residents.