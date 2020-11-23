COVID-19-related death toll mounts in Q-C, virus claims 13 lives in two days

One day after COVID-19 was linked to eight deaths in the Quad-Cities, the virus claimed five more lives Monday in Rock Island County.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported five additional deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s, and one woman in her 70s - all of whom had been living in long-term care; one woman in her 80s died at home.
The number of virus-linked deaths in the Rock Island County is 134. The death toll in Scott County remained 75.
More death is likely on the horizon. There are a record 92 patients in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.
“This is a jump of 16 patients from Sunday to Monday,” Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “We know our hospital systems sounded alarms earlier this month when the number of patients was lower. Now, we are at a crisis point with cases rising by the hundreds every day in the Quad Cities."
Genesis Health System reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms throughout its Davenport, DeWitt, Silvis and Aledo campuses. Last Monday Genesis reported 131 COVID-19 patients.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported 111 patients hospitalized with symptoms of the virus. That includes patients at the Bettendorf, Muscatine, Moline and Rock Island.
“We are worried about Thanksgiving gatherings putting a further strain on our hospitals,” Ludwig said. “People being exposed on Thursday could mean even more hospitalizations next month. There still is time to change your Thanksgiving plans. Please do not gather for the holiday with people outside of your household. Remember that some people with COVID-19 might not show symptoms, but they still can infect others.”
Rock Island health officials reported 114 additional cases Monday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic 7,783.
Illinois health officials reported 8,322 new cases Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has confirmed 664,620 new cases with 11,552 deaths linked to the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Illinois' statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate dipped to 10.9% Monday on a seven-day rolling average, marking three straight days of decreases which put it at 2.3 percentage points below a Nov. 13 second-wave high.
Hospitalizations showed signs they could be leveling as well, although they remained near record highs and ticked up from the day prior. As of Sunday evening, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,171 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, which was an increase of 99 from Saturday evening but four below the record-high of 6,175 set Friday evening.
The decrease from Friday to Saturday was the first time hospitalizations did not increase from the day prior since Oct. 24. As of Sunday, about 29 percent of the state’s staffable hospital beds were available.
Intensive care bed usage pushed to a second-wave high as of Sunday night, with 1,206 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds. That left about 23 percent of the state’s staffable ICU beds unused.
Ventilator use on Sunday night shot to a high not seen since May 29, with 635 COVID-19 patients requiring the machines, an increase of 46 from the day prior.
The Iowa side of the Quad-Cities reported 216 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Scott County officials have now confirmed 10,334 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 2,624 new cases Monday. Since the start of the pandemic Iowa has recorded 213,119 cases with 2,206 deaths inked to the virus.
According to the Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 18 deaths per day on Nov. 8 to 29 deaths per day on Nov. 22, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
The daily number of cases has been ranging between 3,000 to 5,000 on most days this month and the low daily count Monday is likely due to a significant decrease in test results posted in the past few days.
Iowa's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate was 44.7% on Nov. 22, ranking third-highest in the nation behind Wyoming and South Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Those hospitalized with COVID-19 across Iowa fell slightly to 1,333- but the 273 patients in intensive care was up 18-patient increase from Sunday.
The Associated Press and Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.