COVID-19-related death toll mounts in Q-C, virus claims 13 lives in two days

“We are worried about Thanksgiving gatherings putting a further strain on our hospitals,” Ludwig said. “People being exposed on Thursday could mean even more hospitalizations next month. There still is time to change your Thanksgiving plans. Please do not gather for the holiday with people outside of your household. Remember that some people with COVID-19 might not show symptoms, but they still can infect others.”

Rock Island health officials reported 114 additional cases Monday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic 7,783.

Illinois health officials reported 8,322 new cases Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has confirmed 664,620 new cases with 11,552 deaths linked to the virus.

Illinois' statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate dipped to 10.9% Monday on a seven-day rolling average, marking three straight days of decreases which put it at 2.3 percentage points below a Nov. 13 second-wave high.

Hospitalizations showed signs they could be leveling as well, although they remained near record highs and ticked up from the day prior. As of Sunday evening, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,171 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, which was an increase of 99 from Saturday evening but four below the record-high of 6,175 set Friday evening.