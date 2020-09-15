COVID-19-related death toll reaches 100 in Q-C

"So far, there have been 166 positive COVID-19 infections in Rock Island traced back to Tyson's plat in Joslin - and just two deaths," Ludwig said. "When we started hearing about infections in the meat packing plants, we were very concerned about the chances for a massive outbreak.

"Thanks to Tyson's quick actions, we didn't see that. Tyson has 27,000 workers in Joslin who speak 27 different languages. They worked hard and made changes to help workers."

Ludwig said she believes Tyson's mitigation efforts in Joslin - which included information targeted at workers in the complete range of languages spoken in the plant - are the model for other Tyson plants across the country.

The Henry County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the the county's fifth COVID-19-related death. The individual, a woman in her 80s, tested positive for COVID-19.

Across Illinois, 1,466 new cases were reported Tuesday, raising the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases to 264,210. A total of 8,332 deaths have been linked to the virus.

In Iowa, health officials reported 492 new cases, raising the statewide total to 75,389. Officials say COVID-19 contributed to 1,234 deaths.

