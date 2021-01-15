COVID-19 restrictions eased in Rock Island County, virus kills one in the Quad-Cities

Rock Island County health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related death of one person Friday — the same day Illinois announced the county can ease some virus mitigations.
Rock Island County's virus-linked death toll is 283. The county's health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 11,583. A total of 38 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Following a decrease in COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations throughout Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker announced regions across the state — including Region 2 which includes Henry, Rock Island and Stark counties — are now eligible to move out of Tier 3 mitigations.
Tier 3 mitigations are the strictest tier of Illinois’ mitigation plan, implemented shortly before Thanksgiving in response to a surge of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and across the Midwest.
Bars and restaurants can re-open with limited capacity, but must close at 11 p.m. and reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day. No tables can exceed six people. Youth and recreational sports may resume play following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s All Sports Policy in all regions moving out of Tier 3.
The move was met with immediate response from one entertainment center.
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is set to reopen both its casino and hotel at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the state limit of 25 percent capacity.
The casino, which has been closed since Nov. 20, will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with a reduced number of slots and table games, per the state’s guidelines. The Lucky North Club will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
In a news release. Pritzker said adjustments to mitigations have been made " ...in light of ramped up vaccination efforts across the state."
Health officials reported 6,642 new cases across Illinois Friday, pushing the state's total to 1,059,324 cases since the start of the pandemic, including18,049 deaths.
Iowa health officials confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Friday, increasing the total to 15,253 since the start of the pandemic. The county's death toll remained at 161.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,323 new cases Friday, as the state total increased to 303,097 since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 4,257 deaths to the virus.
More COVID-19 antibody testing will be available throughout Iowa and Illinois, as Hy-Vee will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including all locations in the Quad-Cities, on Monday, Jan. 18. Patients receive same day test results in as few as 15 minutes after completing the test. The antibody test is for patients who want to know if they were previously infected with COVID-19, it is not for people currently experiencing symptoms.
Hy-Vee also offers COVID-19 PCR lab testing to detect current cases of the coronavirus. Test sites are located outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth.
For more information or to register for an appointment, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.
In Rock Island County, rapid antigen is available at the following sites:
- Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan
- Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline
- John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750n 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline
- Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island
- Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth St., Silvis
Rapid antigen testing in Scott County can be found at the following locations:
- Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust, Davenport
- Hy-Vee on Rockingham, 3019 Rockingham Road, Davenport
- West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee, 2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
- Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport