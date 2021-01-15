COVID-19 restrictions eased in Rock Island County, virus kills one in the Quad-Cities

The casino, which has been closed since Nov. 20, will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with a reduced number of slots and table games, per the state’s guidelines. The Lucky North Club will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In a news release. Pritzker said adjustments to mitigations have been made " ...in light of ramped up vaccination efforts across the state."

Health officials reported 6,642 new cases across Illinois Friday, pushing the state's total to 1,059,324 cases since the start of the pandemic, including18,049 deaths.

Iowa health officials confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Friday, increasing the total to 15,253 since the start of the pandemic. The county's death toll remained at 161.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,323 new cases Friday, as the state total increased to 303,097 since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 4,257 deaths to the virus.