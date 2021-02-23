COVID-19 tied to 4 Q-C deaths, local health officials plead for continued solidarity

Bright sunlight and warmer temperatures Tuesday reminded Quad-Cities residents spring is on the way.

Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 offered a more stark reminder.

Two of the latest victims of the virus were Scott County residents, while a woman in her 90s and a woman in 80s — both hospitalized — were Rock Island County residents.

Since Monday, COVID-19-related causes have claimed six lives in the Q-C.

COVID-19 has killed 304 in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic. The virus has been linked to 204 deaths in Scott County.

Another reminder

Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig asked residents to recall earlier days during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

"At the start of this pandemic, just about a year ago, we were all in this together," Ludwig said. "We are still in this together."

Ludwig asked residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to not double-book times for vaccinations.

