COVID-19 tied to 5 deaths in Rock Island County, total new infections below 100 in Q-C

The Rock Island County Health Department reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, while the total number of new cases in the Quad-Cities was 98.
According to health officials in Rock Island, those reported dead Tuesday were: a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 248. The death toll in Scott County remained at 147.
While Rock Island County public health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and Scott County officials reported 33, Tuesday's snowstorm impacted testing efforts.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab has been cancelled in some areas of Iowa where travel is not recommended - including samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers which process tests at the State Hygienic Lab. Because of the weather there will be a delay in delivery to the lab, processing, and ultimately reporting results to patients. Iowa health officials said results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occur.
Test Iowa sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo have closed Tuesday. Iowa health officials said individuals who had scheduled appointments for Tuesday at a state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru site will receive an email notification if additional locations close.
Those planning to be tested at a Test Iowa clinic site or another local test provider should watch for notifications of closures in their area.
Rock Island County's total infections since the start of the pandemic rose to 10,718. There are 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3652 COVID-19 cases in Henry County and 436 cases Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 9.3% for Henry County and 6.6% for Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 5,644 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases to 948,006 since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 16,179 deaths to the virus.
Scott County health officials have confirmed 13,857 COVID-19 infections and 147 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 1,391 new cases Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Iowa has confirmed 277,237 cases and linked 3,812 deaths to the virus.