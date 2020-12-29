COVID-19 tied to 5 deaths in Rock Island County, total new infections below 100 in Q-C

The Rock Island County Health Department reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, while the total number of new cases in the Quad-Cities was 98.

According to health officials in Rock Island, those reported dead Tuesday were: a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 248. The death toll in Scott County remained at 147.

While Rock Island County public health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and Scott County officials reported 33, Tuesday's snowstorm impacted testing efforts.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab has been cancelled in some areas of Iowa where travel is not recommended - including samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers which process tests at the State Hygienic Lab. Because of the weather there will be a delay in delivery to the lab, processing, and ultimately reporting results to patients. Iowa health officials said results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occur.

