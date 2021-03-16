COVID-19 tied to a pair of Quad-City deaths, vaccination efforts roll on

Most of the daily COVID-19 daily numbers from across the Quad-Cities are falling.
New cases, the infection rate and the number of COVID-19 tests administered on a weekly basis have markedly decreased over the course of the first 77 days of 2021.
The virus still claims lives, including those of two Q-C residents announced during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
A 70-year-old Rock Island County resident died of complications of COVID-19 in a hospital, while the Scott County Health Department confirmed another death of a resident.
The metro area's COVID-19 death toll is 525 — 306 in Rock Island County and 219 in Scott County.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said it was encouraging to announce just four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Rock Island County. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 13,129.
The Scott County Health Department confirmed 20 new cases Tuesday, putting the number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic at 18,630.
A Walgreens' pharmacist administers a shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the Moline Housing Authority hosted Vaccine Site in collaboration with Walgreens. Coronavirus vaccine administered to 200 Staff, public housing residents and Section 8 participants, Saturday, in Moline.