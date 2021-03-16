 Skip to main content
COVID-19 tied to a pair of Quad-City deaths, vaccination efforts roll on
COVID-19 tied to a pair of Quad-City deaths, vaccination efforts roll on

A Walgreens' pharmacist administers a shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the Moline Housing Authority hosted Vaccine Site in collaboration with Walgreens. Coronavirus vaccine administered to 200 Staff, public housing residents and Section 8 participants, Saturday, in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Most of the daily COVID-19 daily numbers from across the Quad-Cities are falling.

New cases, the infection rate and the number of COVID-19 tests administered on a weekly basis have markedly decreased over the course of the first 77 days of 2021.

The virus still claims lives, including those of two Q-C residents announced during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

A 70-year-old Rock Island County resident died of complications of COVID-19 in a hospital, while the Scott County Health Department confirmed another death of a resident.

The metro area's COVID-19 death toll is 525 — 306 in Rock Island County and 219 in Scott County.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said it was encouraging to announce just four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Rock Island County. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 13,129.

The Scott County Health Department confirmed 20 new cases Tuesday, putting the number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic at 18,630.

Vaccination starts and stops

Consider, for a moment, the scope of the last year. A world-wide pandemic started a year ago and vaccines first arrived in the Q-C in the middle of December 2020,

In that time, according to the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois, over 34,000 Q-C residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

There have been, according to local health officials, a few bumps along the way.

"Not everything has gone smoothly, but we have worked hard to to adjust to the challenges we have faced," Hill said Tuesday.

Hill noted registration for the new six-day-a-week clinics at the Camden Centre in Milan "has not gone as smoothly as we would like."

Hill point out the RICO Health Department does not determine when clinic links are posted, but promised to work on making slots at the clinic available in a more timely manner.

Local health departments also don't have control of what kind of vaccine is shipped to the clinic, or when the shipments are confirmed.

Hill asked Rock Island residents to remain patient, watch the Rock Island County Health Department's web page and Facebook page.

