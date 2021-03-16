COVID-19 tied to a pair of Quad-City deaths, vaccination efforts roll on

Consider, for a moment, the scope of the last year. A world-wide pandemic started a year ago and vaccines first arrived in the Q-C in the middle of December 2020,

In that time, according to the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois, over 34,000 Q-C residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

There have been, according to local health officials, a few bumps along the way.

"Not everything has gone smoothly, but we have worked hard to to adjust to the challenges we have faced," Hill said Tuesday.

Hill noted registration for the new six-day-a-week clinics at the Camden Centre in Milan "has not gone as smoothly as we would like."

Hill point out the RICO Health Department does not determine when clinic links are posted, but promised to work on making slots at the clinic available in a more timely manner.

Local health departments also don't have control of what kind of vaccine is shipped to the clinic, or when the shipments are confirmed.

Hill asked Rock Island residents to remain patient, watch the Rock Island County Health Department's web page and Facebook page.

