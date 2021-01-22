COVID-19 tied to four Scott County deaths, next Tuesday's vaccination clinic in Milan full

Hope and death march together in the Quad-Cities, as local health professionals attempt to distribute COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic claims more lives.

Iowa health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of four people Friday and the Rock Island Health Department announced next Tuesday's vaccination clinic is full.

It is estimated 600 doses will be administered during next Tuesday's drive-thru clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan.

Scott County's death toll from the virus increased to 171, and Iowa health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The state has confirmed 15,714 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa health officials also reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state's total to 310,935. The state has traced 4,478 deaths to the virus.

The Rock Island County Health Department didn't report any COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and the total remained 290. Officials said there were 60 new cases of the virus, increasing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 11,912.

According to the Rock Island Health Department, 27 patients in the county are hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.

