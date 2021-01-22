COVID-19 tied to four Scott County deaths, next Tuesday's vaccination clinic in Milan full

Hope and death march together in the Quad-Cities, as local health professionals attempt to distribute COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic claims more lives.
Iowa health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of four people Friday and the Rock Island Health Department announced next Tuesday's vaccination clinic is full.
It is estimated 600 doses will be administered during next Tuesday's drive-thru clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan.
Scott County's death toll from the virus increased to 171, and Iowa health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The state has confirmed 15,714 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials also reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state's total to 310,935. The state has traced 4,478 deaths to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department didn't report any COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and the total remained 290. Officials said there were 60 new cases of the virus, increasing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 11,912.
According to the Rock Island Health Department, 27 patients in the county are hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.
There was a sharp increase of new COVID-19 cases reported across the state of Illinois. Health officials reported 7,042 new cases, increasing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,093,375. Illinois officials have linked 18,615 deaths to the virus.
Rock Island County vaccination news
- All vaccination slots are full for Tuesday, Jan. 26's vaccine clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan. The Rock Island Health Department asks all residents to check online at www.richd.org at 10 a.m. next Friday, Jan. 29 to sign-up for the Tuesday, Feb. 2 vaccination clinic.
- Rock Island residents seeking vaccinations do not have to create an account with Signup Genius to get a slot for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic each week. According to the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page, those looking to vaccinated on one of the Tuesday's at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan can sign up with their name and email. Anyone signing up does not need to send an confirmatory email to the health department - the system automatically does it. The health department does suggest those assigned times for vaccination print the email to bring to the clinic. Be sure to bring at least one form of identification. More slots will be available each week that vaccine is available and officials ask that residents follow the information made available on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 616,677 doses of COVID-19 have been administered, a seven-day rolling average of 24.190.
- State health officials reported Friday 5,164 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Rock Island County — and a total of 657 individuals have completed the vaccine's two-dose cycle.
Scott County vaccination news
- The Scott County Health Department confirmed Friday that second doses of COVID-19 vaccine are set aside for persons who received first doses.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday a total of 109,868 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered — and 9,089 people have been given both doses.
- Iowa health officials reported Friday 5,136 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Scott County. A total of 543 county residents have received both doses.
COVID-19 panel discussion
A panel discussion entitled "COVID-19 vaccine: Is It Safe? Is It For Me" will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The discussion will be a Facebook Live event on WVIKFM's Facebook page and will feature Dr. Kit Ford of Agrow's House, Dr. Timi Olutade of UnityPoint-Trinity, Dr. Wanakee Carr of Genesis Health System and Roma Taylor of the Scott County Health Department.