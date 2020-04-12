COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 25 cases in Rock Island County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the fourth death in the county from COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 50s who was being treated in a local hospital.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this man,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release.

“We and our partners in the Quad-Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus," she said. "We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

On Sunday, the number of regional positive cases in Iowa was reported at

29 in Clinton County

76 in Louisa County

96 in Muscatine County

115 in Scott County

Rock Island County reported 25 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of official cases to 129. They are: