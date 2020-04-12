COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 25 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the fourth death in the county from COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 50s who was being treated in a local hospital.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this man,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release.
“We and our partners in the Quad-Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus," she said. "We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”
On Sunday, the number of regional positive cases in Iowa was reported at
- 29 in Clinton County
- 76 in Louisa County
- 96 in Muscatine County
- 115 in Scott County
Rock Island County reported 25 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of official cases to 129. They are:
• A man in his 60s being treated at a local hospital
• A man in his 30s being treated at a local hospital
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 70s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
• A man in his 50s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A man in his 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A man in his 40s isolating at home
• A man in his 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 30s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 40s isolating at home
• A man in his 20s isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 30s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 60s isolating at home
• A man in his 60s isolating at home
