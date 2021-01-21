COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Milan will go appointment-only; Scott County starts Phase 1B on Feb. 1, but cautions it could take 9 months to get to everyone eligible

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, any Rock Island County resident in Phase 1A or 1B who wants a vaccination will have to go to http://richd.org/ and follow a link to sign-up for the drive-thru vaccination clinics held every Tuesday at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave. in Milan.

There are 600 doses available for the Tuesday, Jan. 26 clinic.

"The registration link will go live at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available on our website, richd.org, and our Facebook page," Ludwig said. "Depending on supply from the State of Illinois, vaccine might not be available each week. We will announce how many doses, if any, will be available every Friday."

Ludwig asked people to not call the health department to schedule vaccinations.

"At this time, the only way to reserve a dose for the mass vaccination clinics is through this link available at 10 a.m. Friday. Other options could be available in the future as more vaccine becomes available," Ludwig explained.

To help ease traffic in the area, Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies will direct drivers to enter the Greater Quad City Auto Auction from the east.