COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Milan will go appointment-only; Scott County starts Phase 1B on Feb. 1, but cautions it could take 9 months to get to everyone eligible

Health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County each reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday as the Quad-Cities toll rose to 457.
Rock Island County has confirmed 290 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic. Health officials announced another 47 new cases Thursday, increasing the total case count to 11,852.
Scott County COVID-19 death toll increased to 167, and health officials said 95 new infections were recorded. The county has reported 15,602 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The health departments from both sides of the Quad-Cities made major announcements Thursday, as Scott County officials said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded the Phase 1B pool to include people age 65 or older.
Rock Island County announced a major change in how people included in Illinois' phase 1B will sign up for vaccinations at the county's drive-thru site in Milan.
Scott County vaccination news
Rock Island County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said along with the expansion of the age parameters of Phase 1B, Reynolds' office clarified a five-tier structure within the phase.
Tier 1 of Phase 1B will include all persons 65 or older, school teachers and and school staff, as well as child-care workers.
Tier 2 will concentrate of food and manufacturing workers who cannot social distance during work, as well as disabled persons.
Tier 3 will focus on persons living in group settings and the staff of those institutions, as well as government officials required to attend state meetings and sessions.
Tier 4 is for inspectors.
Tier 5 will be reserved for the inmates and staff at federal, state and local correctional facilities.
Rivers pointed out Iowa is slated to receive 19,500 doses per week. With an estimated 660,000 Iowa residents in Phase 1B, it took take as long as nine months to vaccinate those in the phase, unless more vaccine becomes available.
"Hopefully, more vaccine will be made available as time goes on," Rivers said. "And, hopefully, we will continue to receive the amount the state has been allotted."
A Phase 1A clinic for healthcare workers was held Thursday at NorthPark Mall inside the former Sears store. Rivers said 250 were scheduled to be vaccinated, and another 250 were scheduled for Saturday. The site is by appointment only, and workers have already been contacted if they were eligible.
Rock Island County vaccination news
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a major change to its Phase 1B vaccination efforts.
Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, any Rock Island County resident in Phase 1A or 1B who wants a vaccination will have to go to http://richd.org/ and follow a link to sign-up for the drive-thru vaccination clinics held every Tuesday at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave. in Milan.
There are 600 doses available for the Tuesday, Jan. 26 clinic.
"The registration link will go live at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available on our website, richd.org, and our Facebook page," Ludwig said. "Depending on supply from the State of Illinois, vaccine might not be available each week. We will announce how many doses, if any, will be available every Friday."
Ludwig asked people to not call the health department to schedule vaccinations.
"At this time, the only way to reserve a dose for the mass vaccination clinics is through this link available at 10 a.m. Friday. Other options could be available in the future as more vaccine becomes available," Ludwig explained.
To help ease traffic in the area, Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies will direct drivers to enter the Greater Quad City Auto Auction from the east.
Drivers are encouraged to access 78th Avenue from U.S. 150 on the east side of the Quad-City International Airport. Drivers who come across the Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Milan Beltway from Moline will be directed to turn around at either 47th Street or 50th Street near the Group O facility to join the line heading west on 78th Avenue. Deputies will be on hand to direct traffic.
The auto auction’s parking lot will be blocked off until shortly before 9 a.m., and a sheriff’s deputy will be posted at the entrance.
Free Face Masks
The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living is offering free cotton masks to a wide array of agencies Friday and Saturday.
The Center for Independent Living recently received 50,000 masks, available in boxes of 500. The center is asking pick-up be made from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 501 11th St., Rock Island.
The masks are available to all businesses, schools and educational institutions, hospitals, health care offices, as well as dental and veterinary clinics, non-profit agencies in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry counties, along with the Iowa counties of Scott, Clinton and Muscatine.
The masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be reserved. For more information, call Maris Cantu at (309) 558-5629.