COVID-19 vaccinations mounting in Q-C

At noon Monday a steady stream of people in vehicles made the turn off U.S. Route 67 into Milan's Camden Park, followed the winding blacktop to the Camden Centre, and stood at least six feet apart for a few moments before a member of the Illinois National Guard led them to a table staffed by a healthcare worker wearing a mask, medical gown and blue latex gloves.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan was in full swing Monday afternoon. The clinic's post-shot waiting area was full of masked men and women monitoring cell phones while they waited 30 minutes before retracing their paths back out of the park.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the lunch-hour scene was encouraging after Monday morning's announcement that the clinic has open slots for those seeking the vaccine.

"It is going pretty well now. I think the word went out," Ludwig said while she watched the progress. "The link to sign up was a little late Sunday, and we've had some problems with the link on other days. But we've been able to get a lot of help from our media partners to let people know the vaccine is available and people can get their vaccinations here."