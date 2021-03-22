COVID-19 vaccinations mounting in Q-C

At noon Monday a steady stream of people in vehicles made the turn off U.S. Route 67 into Milan's Camden Park, followed the winding blacktop to the Camden Centre, and stood at least six feet apart for a few moments before a member of the Illinois National Guard led them to a table staffed by a healthcare worker wearing a mask, medical gown and blue latex gloves.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan was in full swing Monday afternoon. The clinic's post-shot waiting area was full of masked men and women monitoring cell phones while they waited 30 minutes before retracing their paths back out of the park.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the lunch-hour scene was encouraging after Monday morning's announcement that the clinic has open slots for those seeking the vaccine.
"It is going pretty well now. I think the word went out," Ludwig said while she watched the progress. "The link to sign up was a little late Sunday, and we've had some problems with the link on other days. But we've been able to get a lot of help from our media partners to let people know the vaccine is available and people can get their vaccinations here."
Appointments must be made in advance. Online links for all clinics are available on the Rock Island Health Department's Facebook page and its website, richd.org. Those attempting to register for a slot must put in a voucher code that will accompany the Facebook and website postings.
Q-C vaccination rates
The vaccination clinic in Milan has had a profound impact on the vaccination rate in the Quad-Cities.
From late December to March 9, the day the vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre opened, a total of 12,488 Rock Island residents were fully vaccinated - a rate of 8.7%.
Since March 9, a span of 12 days, 5,018 county residents reached fully vaccinated status. The 17,506 people who have completed the vaccination cycle gives Rock Island County a rate of 12.20%.
While Scott County does not have a daily mass clinic supported by contract health care workers and the Iowa National Guard, the county's hospital system has handled the vaccinations of patients 65 and older.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 22,654 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated - a rate of 13.0%.
While the vaccination infrastructure of each county is different, the efforts of public health and private providers have translated into 40,160 fully vaccinated Q-C residents — a rate of 12.7%.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Rock Island County reported 37 total new cases from Saturday through Monday, putting the county's case count since the start of the pandemic at 13,216.
A total of 306 deaths have been linked to the virus in Rock Island County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Scott County, bringing the total since last March to 18,806.
Health officials have determined the virus has killed 224 in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
Genesis moves patient vaccinations
The Genesis Health Group announced a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open Tuesday, March 23 for Genesis patients at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods location at 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The vaccinations will be available by appointment only to eligible Genesis patients who reside in Scott County.
Patients can self-schedule their appointments on the MyGenesisPatient Portal beginning at 9 a.m., March 22. Those who are not on the MyGenesis patient portal can visit www.genesishealth.com/mygenesis to register.
Eligible populations are:
- Those Genesis patients 65 and older.
- The expanded 1B population will be able to self-schedule in the portal. Expanded 1B population is individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions placing them at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Walk-in vaccinations will not be available. Appointments will be required.