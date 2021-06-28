COVID-19 variant troubles public health officials, local virus hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 new-infection numbers have plummeted. Restaurants, bars and other public venues all across the Quad-Cities are finally opening. People are finally getting together and feeling safe about it.

There is, however, a growing note of caution being sounded by public officials. It's called Delta variant, and it is quickly spreading throughout the Midwest.

Echoing words he said to The Quad-City Times late last week, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz joined the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing Monday to warn Q-C residents the latest coronavirus variant is very contagious and is putting unvaccinated people in hospitals.

According to Katz, half of the new COVID-19 infections in Health and Human Services Region 7 — which includes the Q-C — are Delta infections.

"The good news is the despite Delta, we have remained on a downward trajectory in terms of infections," Katz said. "In the (United Kingdom) and Israel it has become the dominant variant, replacing the U.K. variant.

"Delta is 60% more contagious than the U.K. variant and roughly 50% more contagious than the original virus."