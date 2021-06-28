COVID-19 variant troubles public health officials, local virus hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 new-infection numbers have plummeted. Restaurants, bars and other public venues all across the Quad-Cities are finally opening. People are finally getting together and feeling safe about it.
There is, however, a growing note of caution being sounded by public officials. It's called Delta variant, and it is quickly spreading throughout the Midwest.
Echoing words he said to The Quad-City Times late last week, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz joined the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing Monday to warn Q-C residents the latest coronavirus variant is very contagious and is putting unvaccinated people in hospitals.
According to Katz, half of the new COVID-19 infections in Health and Human Services Region 7 — which includes the Q-C — are Delta infections.
"The good news is the despite Delta, we have remained on a downward trajectory in terms of infections," Katz said. "In the (United Kingdom) and Israel it has become the dominant variant, replacing the U.K. variant.
"Delta is 60% more contagious than the U.K. variant and roughly 50% more contagious than the original virus."
Katz added people are twice as likely to go to the hospital if they are infected with the Delta virus. He said the vast majority of those people are those who have chosen or cannot receive one of the three vaccinations now widely available.
That information is troubling, especially after Genesis Health System reported 11 patients hospitalized Monday with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis reported zero COVID-19 patients for three days last week, while UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported one patient early in the week and zero last Thursday.
Katz stressed vaccinations are the key to preventing the widespread Delta infections from threatening the progress made in lowering the positivity rate in Scott and Rock Island counties.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Since reported last Friday, Rock Island County saw an increase of five new cases to put the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 15,004. The death toll remained 333.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 new cases since last Friday, putting the pandemic-long total at Scott County 21,768. The virus was linked to one death, increasing the county's total to 249.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.