COVID-19 weekender

Wednesday, June 23

First identified in the U.S. in March, the COVID-19 Delta variant spread gained momentum. According to the CDC, Delta represented 0.1% of cases in April, 1.3% of cases in early May, and jumped to 9.5% in early June.

Now the CDC estimates the Delta variant accounts for 20.6% of COVID-19 infections.

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the variant is present in the upper Midwest and has been confirmed in Iowa by the State Hygienic Laboratory.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed last week 64 cases of the Delta variant.

"Bad news is that the Delta variant that was first recognized in India, is on pace to become dominant in the US over the next several weeks."

Katz described Delta as a more potent variation of the earlier evolutions of the virus.