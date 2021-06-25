COVID-19 weekender

No restrictions and zeros.
This week in COVID-19 brought welcome news from all over the Quad-Cities. Race organizers for The Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced the 10,000-runner cap on the race and a relaxation of most of the events safety protocols.
The Bix is back on the heels of a week that saw Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity report zero COVID-19 hospitalizations on a number of days during the week.
Local public health officials and professionals from the area hospitals pointed to the low seven-day test positivity rates as reasons for hope. There are, however, whispers of warning as the Delta variant is spreading.
That COVID-19 variant has proven to be particularly virulent among those who have not been vaccinated. Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz pointed to portions of Missouri, where low vaccination numbers and the Delta variant have once started to fill hospitals in that region.
Friday, June 25
A full field of runners will be able to participate in the 47th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Race Director Michelle Juehring announced COVID-19 safety protocols were lifted Friday morning after consulting with the race's local medical team. Race organizers are calling the race an opportunity for the Quad-Cities community to "Come Back to the Start."
The race will held Saturday, July 24, starting off at 8 a.m. from 4th and Brady streets. Both the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will start at 8 a.m.
"We have worked all along with officials from Genesis Health System and the Scott County Health Department," Juehring explained. "And in April we put some protocols in place to have an in-person race.
"We have been told that with the vaccination rates, the low positivity rate and the low rate of infections per 100,000 we can lift the safety protocols."
In April, race organizers and local health officials decided to cap the race at 10,000 participants and put measures in place to increase space between runners. That included staggered start times. Those restrictions have been lifted.
Thursday, June 24
For the first time in 372 days, UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.
That news came at the same time Genesis Health System reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third-straight day. The Genesis string started Tuesday, which marked the first time Genesis didn't have a patient battling the virus since March 13, 2020.
Rounding out Thursday's parade of COVID-19 zeros, the Rock Island Health Department reported no new infections and zero COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.
Wednesday, June 23
First identified in the U.S. in March, the COVID-19 Delta variant spread gained momentum. According to the CDC, Delta represented 0.1% of cases in April, 1.3% of cases in early May, and jumped to 9.5% in early June.
Now the CDC estimates the Delta variant accounts for 20.6% of COVID-19 infections.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the variant is present in the upper Midwest and has been confirmed in Iowa by the State Hygienic Laboratory.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed last week 64 cases of the Delta variant.
"Bad news is that the Delta variant that was first recognized in India, is on pace to become dominant in the US over the next several weeks."
Katz described Delta as a more potent variation of the earlier evolutions of the virus.
"It is more transmissible by between 50% and 100% compared to earlier variants. The experience in India and the UK show it to be as dangerous, and maybe worse, than prior variants," Katz said. "Also, it may be causing slightly different symptoms early in infection than prior variants, more like the common cold than classic COVID-19. So testing everyone with symptoms remains a priority. Increases are fastest in counties with lower rates of vaccine uptake."
Katz said there is good news.
"The vaccines remain highly effective for prevention," Katz said. "If you are fully vaccinated you are well protected. If you are unvaccinated you are not, and must continue masking, physical and social distancing. This will reduce your own risk of infection and that of people who cannot be vaccinated or who cannot respond to the vaccines - like those with an impaired immune system."
Tuesday, June 22
The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and zero county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Zero was a big number Tuesday for Genesis Hospital System, as it reported no COVID-19 patients after reporting 11 Monday. It was the first time Genesis didn't have a patient battling the virus since March 13, 2020.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported just one patient hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.
Monday, June 21
The week started with bad news: A virus-linked death in Scott County and a troubling COVID-19 hospitalization count.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported just one county resident hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, Genesis Health System reported 11 COVID-19 patients Monday.