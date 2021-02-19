COVID in the Q-C: Last week brought hope and muddled vaccination efforts

Scott County's vaccination rate climbed to Wednesday's reported rate of 2.7%. Rock Island County's rate was 2.64%.

The effort to get second doses into arms is not without its own kind of fallout, as Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig explained during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

"Last week, federal and state health officials directed local health departments to prioritize second doses. We had been trying to balance between first and second doses, but that plan assumed that second doses had been set aside at the federal and state levels," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig explained. "They weren’t. The result of prioritizing second doses means there will be fewer first-dose opportunities for a few weeks. We believe this setback is temporary. We continue to ask for your patience."

Ludwig offered up vaccination supply numbers to illustrate the recent shift from first doses to second doses.