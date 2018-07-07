Breaking
Crews remove oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse, site of fatal tree limb accident
This morning, Ace Tree Service crews began removing the oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse where a falling limb killed two people Tuesday night.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said the approximately 100-year-old tree was determined to be unsafe. The process will take several hours.
Two men were killed and three others injured when the limb fell while people watched Red, White and Boom! fireworks from the courthouse in downtown Rock Island.
Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, died from their injuries.
This story will be updated.