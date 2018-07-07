You are the owner of this article.
Crews remove oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse, site of fatal tree limb accident

Crews cut down the large oak tree on the northeast corner of the Rock Island County Courthouse property Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Rock Island. A large limb from the tree broke off during the July 3rd Red, White and Boom fireworks display killing two people.

This morning, Ace Tree Service crews began removing the oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse where a falling limb killed two people Tuesday night.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said the approximately 100-year-old tree was determined to be unsafe. The process will take several hours.

Two men were killed and three others injured when the limb fell while people watched Red, White and Boom! fireworks from the courthouse in downtown Rock Island.

Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, died from their injuries.

